Housing market The housing market is hot: Exceptionally, mortgages were raised in December, and interest rates are also at record lows

In December An exceptional number of new mortgages were raised, according to recent statistics from the Bank of Finland. New mortgages were raised in December for a total of EUR 1.9 billion. The increase from the previous year is EUR 460 million.

According to the Bank of Finland, mortgage loans have never been raised so much in the same period. At the same time, the average interest rate on mortgages is at a record low. The interest rate averaged 0.69 per cent in December.

The coronavirus pandemic did not curb housing sales, but in some cases even the opposite. Last year, new mortgages were raised 4.5 per cent more than in the previous year. Especially towards the end of the year, the housing market heated up and in September – December, mortgage loans were raised by 13.2 per cent more than in 2019.

In 2020, a total of EUR 20.4 billion in mortgage loans was raised.

