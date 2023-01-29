Housing market | The housing market has been revolutionized in an instant – Brokers tell you how to act in the “buyer’s market” now

After a difficult autumn, brokers see signs of a pick-up in the housing market.

The housing market has changed quickly, and towards spring, a new situation may be ahead. Experienced brokers tell how the buyer and seller should act now that there is a “buyer’s market”.

First rev high, then rev down.

Little by little the direction is towards normal, but it is still calm.

Such is the case of the sales negotiator of Sp-kodi operating in the capital region Markus Piittinen analysis of the housing market situation right now.