Housing market | The housing company got into trouble in Lahti when the investor failed to pay the consideration.

A screenshot from the sale announcement of an apartment in Lahti tells about the drop in prices in Asunto oy Lahti’s Tornantalot housing company.

A housing company in Lahti got into trouble when the investor failed to pay the consideration. Now the housing company has taken control of ten apartments, and the chairman of the board is worried about the financing of the pipe repair.

Lahten A 57.5-square-meter two-room apartment in an apartment building built in 1976 is for sale in Liipola. Its Asking Price is only 19,900.

In the sales announcement, the apartment in a five-story gray apartment building looks like a fairly ordinary rental apartment.