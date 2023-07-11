Housing market | The Finnish Joo Group has grown into a real estate giant with free money – The company’s situation looks difficult when interest rates rise.

Lessor In just a few years, Joo Group has become one of the largest private landlords in Finland. The growth was successful with the help of cheap loan money, but with rising interest rates, the company’s financial situation looks worrisome.

Joo Group oy was founded in 2017 under the name Asuntoyhtymä. The name changed to Joo Group last fall. The company focused on new destinations owns 6,500 rental apartments in Finland. The value of real estate assets at the turn of the year was almost EUR 900 million. In addition, the company has approximately 1,500 new apartments under construction.