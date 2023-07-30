Housing market | Sweden is tackling the difficulties of the real estate market with methods learned in the 1990s

Banks and the state have prepared for a crisis in the real estate market in Sweden. The lessons learned have been taken into action from the previous crisis 30 years ago.

Swedish the real estate market has drifted into a tense situation. The rising interest rate has hit Sweden’s debt-driven real estate market hard.

In Sweden, an old playbook from the real estate crash of the 1990s has been unearthed, and the current crisis is being solved with previously proven methods, says the Reuters news service.

Swedish gave up strict credit restrictions in the mid-1980s, and the country began a wild period of construction. As a result, a housing bubble was created, the bursting of which required the rescue of two crisis banks and drove the country into recession.

The crisis was overcome, the market recovered and house prices recovered. However, now Sweden is in a difficult situation again.

“The market is almost at a standstill,” says the CEO of one of the country’s largest banks, Swedbank Jens Henriksson for Reuters.

Apartment prices have fallen by about a fifth from their March 2022 peaks, and many real estate companies are in trouble.

Swedish households have a relatively large number of mortgages. Home loans make up 80 percent of household debt.

At the center of the problems is one of Sweden’s largest real estate investment companies, SBB, which just announced its considerable losses in the second quarter of the year.

Credit rating agency S&P lowered the company’s credit rating to BB+ junk level. Company announced after the credit rating to suspend the dividend payment temporarily.

Swedish the state has said it is ready to support real estate investors if the situation ends up being bad enough. Banks have also prepared to act according to the lessons of the previous crisis.

“The Swedish state has low indebtedness and is ready to react if we end up in a crisis”, the minister responsible for the Swedish financial markets Niklas Wykman told Reuters in June.

Also Director General of the Swedish Debt Office Karolina Ekholm has said that Sweden has the financial resources to intervene in the situation and prevent panic sales of corporate properties.

In the crisis of the 1990s, the banks seized the real estates that were used as collateral for loans and are now ready to operate according to the lessons of the previous crisis. Real estate companies in difficulty are under their close monitoring.

“If we had problems, we would naturally take over the collateral,” Swedbank’s Henriksson told Reuters.

Swedbank has one trillion kroner, i.e. around 86 billion euros worth of housing loans and housing association loans.

Handelsbanken, which has mortgage loans worth 1.7 trillion kroner, or about 150 billion euros, has also said that it is ready to act with methods learned from the crisis of the 1990s.

Correction on 7/30 at 3:56 p.m.: A billion kroner is 86 million euros, not a billion euros, as stated earlier in the article. Handelsbanken’s mortgages were also detailed.

Adjustment 30.7. 4:50 p.m.: Swedbank’s loan amount is one trillion kroner and not one billion kroner and Handelsbanken’s is 1.7 trillion kroner and not one billion kroner, as was erroneously reported earlier in the article. The amounts in euros have also been corrected accordingly. 1.7 trillion kroner is 150 billion euros and not 100 billion, as was erroneously stated earlier in the article.