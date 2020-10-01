The corona virus has also hit the real estate markets, but with varying degrees of severity. While the asset classes retail and hotel industry are in the midst of their worst crisis, it is still unclear to what extent the future of office real estate will look, for example, if people will work increasingly mobile in the future. The housing market, on the other hand, has so far only been marginally affected by the pandemic. Current forecasts by leading real estate experts for this real estate segment are encouraging.

According to Michael Voigtländer, real estate expert at the German Institute for Economics (IW Cologne), the mood is brightening up and there is light on the horizon for Germany too. In the meantime, the German economy is only likely to decline by 6.5 percent in 2020, better than many economic experts suspected at the beginning of the corona crisis. According to Voigtländer, the number of people in employment has recently increased again. The shortage of skilled workers is still the greatest challenge for companies. There is also a basic need for qualified personnel.

No trend break in the housing market in sight

Empirica expert Harald Simons emphasizes in the new autumn report of the Five Wise Men1 that the decisive factor is how high the proportion of households with significant income drops will be when the state bridging aid expires. Probably – according to Simons in his preliminary assessment – Corona will not lead to trend breaks in the housing market. If there is no further, possibly longer lockdown, this market segment is likely to get away with it and the trends will simply continue. Exceptions are student apartments or micro apartments if another online semester in autumn replaces the attendance phase at the universities.

Home ownership tends to be undervalued

According to Simons, no trend reversal is discernible on the purchase market for condominiums for capital investment or for owner-occupation. Purchase prices rose faster than rents during the crisis, but interest rate developments played the decisive role here. No market participant expects a significantly higher level of interest rates in the next decade or beyond. IW Cologne real estate expert Voigtländer, on the other hand, emphasizes the low user costs that make home ownership attractive for owner-occupiers. In the past year, interest rates fell much more sharply than prices rose. Apartment ownership tends to be undervalued, which also makes it attractive for investors.

The construction industry could provide new impetus



According to Empirica, sales in the construction industry only decreased slightly by 0.5 percent in May 2020, a corona effect is therefore not visible. The construction industry is still a pillar of the German economy. If the capacity utilization of the companies should decrease, the investment backlog in the public sector could be worked off in the medium term, thus providing new impulses. Irrespective of this, the obstacles that still exist, in particular the long planning and approval procedures, the complex regulations and the personnel bottlenecks in the administration should be addressed.



Long-term trends are accentuated as a result of Corona



According to IW Cologne expert Voigtländer, the market will be more differentiated due to Corona. The inner cities with smaller apartments are likely to remain in demand for singles because of the short distances. For families, the well-connected area around the big cities will become more attractive with larger residential units. Not least because, due to the increase in home office days, longer commute routes could also be considered. Voigtländer sees this confirming long-term trends that could become more accentuated by Corona. This would create opportunities for medium-sized and small towns. In view of this development, prices in the big cities would not be cheaper, but would no longer grow as dynamically as in previous years. Basically, the housing shortage persists, especially large cities fail to strike a balance between housing supply and demand.

Opportunities for investors



