Housing market | Right now, buying an apartment is no longer worth it – This is how the housing market equation broke down

The rapid rise in interest rates means that the interest and maintenance costs of the apartment to be purchased often exceed the rental level of the corresponding apartment at the moment. “The balance will be restored one way or another.”
Anni Lassila HS
| Updated
Apartment buying is generally considered financially sensible in the long term, because by paying your own mortgage you will gradually accumulate wealth. On the other hand, a person who lives in a rental mainly increases the wealth of the owner of the rental apartment.
#Housing #market #buying #apartment #longer #worth #housing #market #equation #broke
Leave a Reply