Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing market | Right now, buying an apartment is no longer worth it – This is how the housing market equation broke down

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing market | Right now, buying an apartment is no longer worth it – This is how the housing market equation broke down

The rapid rise in interest rates means that the interest and maintenance costs of the apartment to be purchased often exceed the rental level of the corresponding apartment at the moment. “The balance will be restored one way or another.”

Currently, renting is cheaper than owning. Picture: Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Magazine photo

Anni Lassila HS

| Updated

Apartment buying is generally considered financially sensible in the long term, because by paying your own mortgage you will gradually accumulate wealth. On the other hand, a person who lives in a rental mainly increases the wealth of the owner of the rental apartment.

#Housing #market #buying #apartment #longer #worth #housing #market #equation #broke

See also  Tobogganing Erica Martelius saw an announcement on Facebook a year ago that changed her life - now she plans to be the first Finnish slider at the Olympics
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the event of an attack, Niger allows the forces of two countries to enter its territory

In the event of an attack, Niger allows the forces of two countries to enter its territory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result