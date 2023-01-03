Housing market | Real estate world: The housing market collapsed in December

Kiinteistömaailma conveyed almost half as many old properties in December compared to a year earlier.

Housing market the rapid slowdown is clearly visible in the number of deals made by real estate agents.

The number of old apartments and properties brokered by the Kiinteistömaailma chain clearly decreased in December compared to the previous year. In 2021, Kiinteistömaailma had the best December in its more than 30-year history in the sale of used objects.

Now in December, the chain passed on 502 old objects, while the previous year the number was 940. The number therefore decreased by almost 47 percent.

In total, Kiinteistömaailma brokered 753 properties, of which 15 were new and the remaining 236 were rental homes. Last year, there were 49 new properties and less than 200 rental homes. According to Kiinteistömaailma, there was about a 20 percent increase in rental brokerage in December from the previous year.

December is traditionally quieter than usual in the housing market. Last December’s trade volumes decreased to about two-thirds of normal years.

“The situation that started in October can be described as need-driven housing and real estate transactions, as well as rental home exchanges, but investment housing transactions in particular are sluggish,” says Kiinteistömaailma’s CEO Risto Kyhälä in the bulletin.