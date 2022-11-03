Housing market | Predictions: Housing prices may drop significantly in Britain next year

In the worst case scenarios for the big banks, house prices could fall by tens of percent next year in Britain.

Apartments in the worst case, prices may fall significantly next year in Britain, several banks warn in their forecasts. The news agency reports about it Bloomberg.

CFO of the British Nationwide Building Society credit institution Chris Rhodes said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg, that he sees home prices rising slowly at best, but plunging as much as 30 percent at worst.

However, Rhodes emphasized that the scenarios he mentioned are extreme and thus not the most likely.

Britain’s looking ahead to next year, there is a lot of uncertainty in the housing market. Like the rest of the world, the market is burdened by inflation that is significantly faster than the target and by rapidly rising interest rates.

The large British financial institution Lloyds estimates that house prices will fall by almost eight percent next year in Britain. In Lloyds’ best scenario, house prices would fall by just under three percent, and in the worst case by almost 18 percent.

In Barclays bank’s basic scenario, house prices would rise by 0.6 percent. In the bank’s best scenario, prices would rise by a good 10 percent, while in the worst case they would fall by more than 22 percent.

In the National Westminster bank’s baseline scenario, house prices would rise by two percent and in the best case by 5.5 percent. In the bank’s worst-case scenario, prices would drop by a good 20 percent next year.

Apartments In October, prices in Britain fell the most since the beginning of the corona pandemic, when the average price of apartments fell by 0.9 percent, the Nationwide Building Society said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s according to economists expected housing prices to fall by 0.3 percent, so the development of housing prices was clearly weaker than expected.