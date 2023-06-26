Housing market | Peter Engberg is planning to move to a smaller apartment – one in five Finns is considering the same

Easier and cheaper living attracts Tuula Nietosvuori from Lahti and Peter Engberg who lives in Klaukkala. In both cases, the economic situation and the square meters that have become unnecessary affect the intention to move. Many other Finns now think the same.

Easier and cheaper housing. This is how a person living in a detached house sums up his desire to move Peter Engberg.

HS asked its readers if they’ve considered moving because of the increased costs.

Engberg is one of the respondents to the survey.

Thoughts of moving have been swirling in Engberg’s mind, because the children have flown from the nest. He lives with his wife in a detached house in Klaukkala. There is a lot of work to be done in the garden and yard of a detached house, so easier living and using free time for other things interests Engberg.

“I’d rather ski it than crash it,” Engberg jokes.

The hope is to find an apartment in Vantaa that is roughly the size of a triangle, because aging relatives live in Vantaa.

Peter Engberg at home in Klaukkala.

Engberg’s increased costs are not directly the reason for thoughts of moving. The main reason is the current life situation. However, the situation in the housing market and the increased interest rates have also affected thoughts of moving.

A nice-looking apartment in Kivistö, Vantaa, was already in the spotlight once, but the expensive partnership fees and especially the size of the financing fee put the dreams on hold.

Also, the rapidly rising interest rates have not made the loan negotiations for a new apartment worse.

“ The idea of ​​an extra room, which became popular during the corona pandemic, is no longer as relevant.

Somewhere about Engberg investigated the sale of his detached house, but it has been a long time since then, and the situation in the housing market has had time to change.

Engberg describes himself as a mixed worker in music. The professional guitarist has his own production company. In addition, he gigs and teaches, among other things. The summer is spent on gigs, when Helsinki Sound Machine makes a comeback. The frontman of the band is Samuli Edelmann.

Danish The Economic Peace of Mind 2023 survey commissioned by the Bank reveals that almost one in five Finns is considering moving or is already actively looking for a new home due to rising housing costs. In addition, 14 percent of the respondents have considered moving but have decided to stay in their current home.

For the majority, the move is not timely. 60 percent of respondents to the bank’s survey say that they have not considered moving.

Real estate agency CEO of Keskusliitto Tuomas Viljamaan according to the idea of ​​an extra room, which became popular during the corona pandemic, is no longer as relevant.

Tuomas Viljamaa.

“Before the corona virus, there was even an idea that we would give up one room, because the city is the living room,” says Viljamaa.

Viljamaa believes that we are returning to this way of thinking.

Tenants association executive director Anne Viita believes that economic reasons are often behind the desire to move. Changes in the life situation also have an effect.

If the children move out of the house, we might consider whether the apartment is no longer optimal, Viita states. According to him, there is often a wish to have a separate room for overnight visits, but at the same time we consider whether the money that sinks into the square footage of the home could be used for other activities, such as culture or tourism.

Anne Viita.

Viita has not yet found that people are interested in moving to smaller apartments or cheaper areas due to the tighter economic situation.

of HS both owner-occupiers and renters responded to the survey. In this article, only answers from people whose identity is known to the editor are used.

The answers show that there are several different reasons behind the dreams of moving, from life situations to climate reasons. Costs are only one part of the respondents’ considerations for moving.

A couple of students say they are thinking about moving from a three-bedroom apartment to a two-bedroom apartment. Students live with their partners.

A 45-year-old woman from Espoo says that she considered moving because of high housing costs. According to him, the money is not enough with the current cost structure and the savings are dwindling.

“Because of the children, I can’t change to a smaller apartment, but a cheaper area nearby could come into question,” says the woman.

In the answers the dream of moving to a bigger apartment can also be seen. A thirty-year-old woman from Espoo says that she hopes to move to a bigger apartment, but the costs in the capital region are so high that the wish will not come true in the next few years. We are considering moving to a more affordable area.

Another respondent says that he has made accurate calculations about the financial effects of moving. The end result was that the ownership triangle should have been changed to a rental duo, so that the benefits would have started to show.

“Decreasing the quality of housing so significantly is not worth the savings, because now the loan will be shortened anyway. With the kids, I’m not even considering buying a one-bedroom apartment, and since I can manage financially tolerably with minimal spending, we’ll stay here,” says the 33-year-old woman from Espoo.

Easier living and a smaller home also appeal to people from Lahti Tuula Nietosvuorta, which HS reached by phone. He has a busy summer ahead of him, because a new summer house is under construction.

The town home is a little less than 90 square meters, and all the square meters are no longer needed because the children have moved in. Now the hopes would be to find a two-bedroom or a small three-bedroom.

Nietosvuori tried selling the home last year, but “there weren’t enough inquiries”.

The increased costs and the costs from the cottage have also contributed to the intention to move. In addition, cleaning would be a little easier in a smaller home.