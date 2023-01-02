Housing market | OP: The housing market froze exceptionally in December

In December, the number of apartments brokered by OP-kodi fell by more than 40 percent from a year earlier.

Housing market are falling clearly and quickly, according to recent statistics from real estate broker OP-kodi.

According to OP-kodi, the housing market quieted down quickly in the fall. In December, the number of apartment deals it brokered decreased by more than 40 percent from the previous year.

Last December, a total of 552 housing transactions were made through OP-kodi, which was the fewest since 2013. In the years 2019–2021, an average of around 900 housing transactions were made through OP-kodi in December.

OP home manager Lasse Fire danger says that “due to high electricity prices, rising interest rates and inflation” Finns think about their big purchases very carefully. On Monday, Finland’s most common mortgage reference rate, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, rose again to over 3.3 percent. Economists and analysts interviewed by HS estimated last week that the one-year euribor may rise to four percent by summer.

A third of Finnish households have a mortgage.

“Nevertheless, the falling prices of apartments can also start to attract buyers a bit,” Palovaara says in the announcement.

The corona years 2020 and 2021 were very busy in housing sales, which, according to OP-kodi, makes it difficult to compare December with previous years. Typically, the housing market is at its quietest at the turn of the year.

Although the previous years were exceptional, it is a fact that the housing market is slowing down, says Palovaara. He expects the housing market to pick up after the winter, when heating costs start to ease.

“Only the coming year will show when the housing market will recover and to what level. It’s unlikely that we’ll stay at such a quiet level for a very long time,” says Palovaara.

Finland the largest mortgage lender, the OP Group, predicts in its forecast published in mid-December that housing prices are falling next year, an average of 4–6 percent. For the capital region, the bank anticipates a 5–7 percent decline next year.

Outside the capital region, the average price drop is estimated to be 3.5–5.5 percent.

