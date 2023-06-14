Housing market | One hour away from Helsinki, you can get apartments in the city center at a ridiculous price

HS’s calculator shows how cheap city center apartments can now be found one hour from Helsinki

Hour within a train ride from Helsinki, you can get three detached houses for the same price as one in Helsinki, says Kiinteistömaailma’s entrepreneur from Lahti Jussi Puuska.

Apartment prices have been falling nationally. HS collected price requests for apartments for sale in Hämeenlinna, Lahti and Helsinki. The price difference for apartments in Helsinki compared to the other two cities is huge.

HämeenlinnaN the number of apartment sales of old apartments from the beginning of this year to the end of May is the sales manager Harri Heinonen decreased by 27 percent compared to a year ago.

“It’s a big drop,” Heinonen states.

According to Heinonen, the drop in the number of apartment deals in the city of Hämeenlinna in general was slightly less than ten percent, when comparing May of this year to May of last year.

Heinonen says that he sees light at the end of the tunnel. May was promising in terms of housing sales, and the same can be expected in the summer.

“After the challenging beginning of the year, a spark of hope can be seen. Customers started moving in personal meetings and trade negotiations could be held,” says Heinonen.

Also Home buyers in Lahti have woken up.

“April was really quiet, but in May the turnover almost doubled,” says Puuska.

The beginning of the year in Lahti has seemed promising from the point of view of Puuska’s store.

“We have sold apartments from the beginning of January to the end of May in the same amount and a few thousand euros more than a year ago,” says Puuska.

Heinonen is hopeful that the housing market will begin to return to normal. Puuska also believes that, at least in the Lahti region, housing sales will pick up.

Lahten the marketing period for apartments is currently around one hundred days. However, the average sales time of the store managed by Puuska in apartments is 52 days.

“The sales period has been surprisingly short,” Puuska states.

According to Puuska, the most influential factors in fast sales times are the right pricing and marketing.

“Hämeenlinna the sales times of apartments have increased over the past two years,” Heinonen states.

In terms of sales, old properties that require renovation are particularly challenging. For example, obtaining a renovation loan from a bank for an otherwise good building that requires plumbing renovation is challenging.

“In that case, the banks will pull the envelope and state that you won’t get financing for this project.”

From the calculator can see the asking prices for apartments in Lahti and Hämeenlinna from January to April. But how often are the asking prices negotiated?

“Yes, people are tinkering a lot at the moment”, Puuska answers and continues:

“On the other hand, the full price is paid for desirable locations and new detached houses if they are priced correctly.”

According to Puuska, there is more room for bargaining in items priced at the upper end. Such objects are often negotiated for at least 10,000 euros.

How about should a home buyer bargain at this time?

“Depends on the destination. You can’t compromise on a properly priced destination, because someone will still pay the full price,” says Puuska.

Heinonen is on the same lines as Puuska:

“The buyer should measure the offer according to his own judgment. When the client, together with the Real Estate Agent, sets the price right at once and the agent is actively in contact with the buying customers, then a reasonable solution is found.”

Selling an apartment requires professionalism from a real estate agent. According to Heinonen, the most important element in selling an apartment is safety.

“The seller gets to continue living peacefully, the buyer gets a new home and the broker gets paid for the work done. That’s the holy trinity of housing sales,” sums up Heinonen.

Real estate agents according to me, now is the right time to change the scenery from the big city to smaller cities.

“Indeed! For the price of a studio in Helsinki, there are even four-room terraced apartments available,” says Puuska.

According to Puuska, the city of Lahti has developed in recent years. For example, postgraduate study opportunities have increased.

“Lahti invests in cycling and public transport and aims for carbon neutrality,” Puuska describes.

Hämeenlinna’s trump card, on the other hand, is its central location. According to Heinonen, Hämeenlinna is great for, for example, a person who works in another city, but is able to do part of the work week remotely.

“The population center of Finland is currently in Hämeenlinna. All the big cities are nearby,” says Heinonen.

Heinonen describes Hämeenlinna as a city of natural beauty. In addition, Hämeenlinna is one of the few castle towns in Finland.

According to Heinonen, Hämeenlinna, also known as Finland’s brick valley, also offers great recreational opportunities, especially for golfers.

“We have countless golf courses.”