Housing market Nordea: One third of Finns would be willing to move in search of work

Expectations of house price developments have become more positive from a previous survey conducted in the spring.

Third Finns would be willing to move in search of work if they became unemployed, according to a survey commissioned by Nordea.

The willingness to change is emphasized among young people and men, but weakens sharply in older age groups.

“This brings challenges to society’s employment policy, as long-term unemployment is also higher in these same age groups in particular. However, there are still vacancies, but they are often located in different places than unemployed jobseekers, ”says Nordea’s economist. Juho Kostiainen.

More than 40 per cent of respondents said they would not be willing to move, and a quarter could not tell how it would work. According to Kostiainen, it would be good to think about incentives to change at a time when unemployment is rising.

“It would be very good to take some measures at this stage,” Kostiainen said at a press conference on Wednesday. Alternatives, he said, could be a reduction in the transfer tax, an extension of the mobility allowance and a tightening of the obligation to accept work.

Finns expectations of house price developments have become more positive from a previous survey conducted in the spring. A growing number of Finns see prices rising or rising.

Especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and among young people, good price development is believed.

In the spring, house prices did not fall in line with the worst fears but remained flat throughout the interest rate crisis. The dividing line between price centers and other areas seems to have remained the same, and Nordea’s survey does not clearly show that Finns’ preferences regarding housing methods or habits are changing.

The stable development of house prices is in line with other European countries.

“In most countries, prices continue to rise, and in many countries the rise has accelerated, for example in Sweden,” Kostiainen said.