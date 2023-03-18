Housing market | Is it worth doing a small Surface Renovation to the apartment before selling it or not? Brokers tell you how to attract the attention of buyers now

In this story, the brokers advise how the seller of the apartment can arouse the interest of potential buyers in different ways.

Experienced brokers give five tips on how to promote the sale of your own apartment in the current situation where a buyer’s market prevails.

Housing trade has been sticky since last fall: sales times have lengthened and deals concluded through real estate agents have decreased.

At the beginning of the year, brokers have already seen signs of recoverybut there is a so-called buyer’s market, where there are more apartments for sale than buyers who are actively interested in them.