Housing market Here are Helsinki’s most expensive and cheapest new studio apartment – Investors are now taking up to 90 percent of the city’s small new homes

If you want to buy a new studio apartment in Helsinki, you can invest almost 400,000 euros in it at its most expensive.

Currently, the city’s most valuable new studio, which will be completed this year, is being sold from Sompasaari. 389,600 euros are requested for a 33.5 square meter studio on Oikotie. The price per square meter of the apartment will be 11,630 euros.

Even higher prices per square meter are available. A house will be completed in Töölö this year, selling a 29-square-meter studio for 373,600 euros. The price per square meter is 12,883 euros.

The cheapest of the studios to be completed this year can be found in Kuninkaantammi, which is a completely new residential area.

The 26 square meter studio is for sale at a price of 169,000 euros, ie the price per square meter of the apartment is 6,500 euros. On top of the debt-free price, there will be a redemption portion of the rental plot worth 8,138 euros, but even with that, the studio is the cheapest in Helsinki.

To Helsinki about 7,000 new homes will be completed this year. They are being built in Kalasatama, Kruunuvuorenranta, Malmi Sepänmäki, Alppikylä and Sörnäinen, among others.

In 2022, a lot of apartments will be built in, for example, Oulunkylä, Vuosaari, Kannelmäki, Käpylä and Meilahti. Currently, the most expensive apartments in pre-marketing are coming to Punavuori Shipyard. The 28.5-square-meter seaside unit will be sold for EUR 404,700, or EUR 14,200 per square meter.

HS said in Octoberthat the price differential between new and old homes has risen sharply. The price of new housing has risen, especially for studios.

In Helsinki, prices are naturally the highest in the country. Are there enough buyers for all the hard money homes?

That’s enough, says the chief economist of the Finnish Mortgage Association (Hypo) Juhana Brotherus. Demand will take care of investors, who buy Brotherus by 70-90 per cent of all of Helsinki and the entire metropolitan area, ranging from studios.

The smaller the apartment, the more it is of interest to investors. The new studios, two-bedroom apartments and also small triangles are of so much interest to investors that it is not difficult to sell them in any area, according to Brotherus.

“There is no corner of the Helsinki metropolitan area that investors would be busy with. There are no completed homes left for construction companies, yes, they go on sale, ”says Brotherus.

Also Skanska’s sales and marketing director, who is building the city’s most affordable studio in Kuninkaantammi Marja Kuosman according to the new homes will go on sale around the metropolitan area. In addition to Kuninkaantammi, Skanska will complete apartments this year in Verkkosaari, Telakkaranta and Leinelä, Vantaa.

According to Kuosma, good transport connections improve the sales of new destinations. The coronavirus, he said, has also further increased the importance of the wildlife.

“If these things are found, the property is in demand,” Kuosma says.

According to Kuosma, up to 60 percent of Skanska’s apartments go to buyers of their own apartments. This, he says, is because Skanska’s strategy is to build homes of all sizes. Thus, housing companies are not only filled with small apartments favored by investors, but much larger apartments are also built in them.

Location is of great importance for the pricing of new properties. Director of YIT’s division, which builds Helsinki’s most expensive studio Harri Isoviidan according to Sompasaari, the price is increased by the plot costs, which are high due to the desired location.

Construction costs are also affected by town plan requirements. In Sompasaari, for example, according to Isoviida, facades are subject to higher standards than in many more remote areas.

The city has also outlined that in Sompasaari, intelligent technology must be installed in properties, which can be used to remotely control lights and sockets. Such requirements also increase the price of items.

New destinations are popular with investors because they allow home rental income to be obtained almost or completely tax-free.

This is due to the fact that almost without exception the majority of the purchase price of new dwellings is left as a housing company loan. It is common for the sale price of a home to be 30 percent of the debt-free price and the remaining 70 percent for a corporate loan.

The corporate loan, on the other hand, is paid off as financial consideration and is tax deductible.

For a home buyer looking for new properties, the real cost of a home can be obscure. A corporate loan is often installment-free for the first few years, when only interest is paid on the loan. On the real estate pages, the financial consideration item often shows only the interest component, which is many times less than the actual financial consideration after the first couple of years.

The city center new properties are bought, above all, by large institutional investors. For example, the rental giant Kojami has bought the Lumo One tower, which will be completed in Kalasatama.

Private people buy more investment homes in the Helsinki suburbs and in Espoo and Vantaa.

“Near the center, prices are higher, so private people don’t have the same access.”

Return rates also do not rise so high in the city center that it would be worthwhile for private individuals to buy investment housing there. A studio apartment in the city center may cost two or even three times as much as a studio apartment in Vantaa, for example.

However, even in the city center, you can’t ask for double or triple more rent, which lowers the rate of return.

Large players, on the other hand, are looking for a return in the very long term, making it worthwhile to invest in housing in the city center.

“It’s hard to imagine a crisis that would collapse the value of downtown housing. Large investors are looking for safe targets, not necessarily a very high rate of return. ”

Investors according to Brotherus, the dominant position has at least two types of effects on the housing market in the metropolitan area.

When investors buy homes and rent them out, the number of rental homes increases. According to Brotherus, the growth in the rental housing stock has curbed the rise in rental levels.

“The choice in rental housing has also increased and new types of rental housing models have entered the market, such as housing hotels.”

On the other hand, the rolling of investors in the market has raised house prices. As prices for small homes in particular rise, it will become more difficult for an ever-increasing number of people to buy a first home.

“The flip side of the coin is that when so few new properties go into owner-occupied housing, there is a scarcity in the distribution of homeowners. This is reflected in the fact that the prices of both new and old homes have been rising sharply. ”

According to Brotherus, the coronavirus has curbed the rise in rents in Helsinki to some extent.

“The corona crisis has hit tenants because there are a lot of low-income service workers among them, for example. Many tenants have a reduced ability and willingness to pay, ”says Brotherus.

In addition, a new supply entered the market. In addition to new production, Airbnb apartments were also vacated when tourists disappeared. There are several thousand of these apartments in Helsinki alone.

According to Brotherus, it is noteworthy that although the rental market, he said, has even been in some sort of turmoil, investors’ willingness to buy has hardly diminished.

“It speaks to investors’ confidence that the interest rate crisis is temporary. If the stopping of urbanization were to be believed, housing investors would have already pressed the brakes. However, nothing like this is in sight, ”says Brotherus.