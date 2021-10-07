Housing market Forecast: Housing prices in Helsinki will rise by more than 4% over the next year – The rise in prices in these areas is the wildest

A sharper price increase is forecast for Tampere and Turku than for any of the cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

The real estate world The new barometer predicts that housing prices in Helsinki will rise by 4.3 per cent over the next 12 months. Over the past 12 months, prices rose 6.8 percent. The forecast for the whole country is 3.1 percent.

The largest increases in value are forecast in Veräjämäki, Kallio, Eira – Hernesaari, Kulosaari and Etu-Vallila – Alppila, among others. In these areas, the increase is forecast at 5-6%.

Over the past 12 months, prices rose the most in Töölö, the Eira-Hernesaari region and Lauttasaari, as well as in Veräjämäki and Roihupello, both of which have built a lot of new production. In the area of ​​the strongest appreciation, prices rose 9 percent or even more.

The real estate world the proximity of the accompanying Raide-Joker will attract regional development and also increase demand. Pihlajamäki is forecast to grow by 3.7 per cent, which will be affected by plans to renovate the shopping center and supplement the area.

One of the priorities for Helsinki’s supplementary construction in the near future is Mellunkylä, where growth of 3.5 per cent is forecast for 12 months.

According to Kiinteistömaailm, there is currently a great demand for housing types in larger apartment buildings. The prices of squares have risen momentarily in terms of value development, even ahead of studios.

In Espoo The real estate world forecasts 4% growth for the next 12 months. Over the past 12 months, prices rose 6.9 percent.

The sharpest increase in value, 5.3 percent, is forecast for Haukilahti. In Tapiola, house prices are forecast to rise by 4.5 per cent. Over the past 12 months, Tapiola’s housing prices rose by 8 per cent.

An increase is forecast in Espoo, especially in the area of ​​the future extension of the Western Metro to Finno, Espoonlahti and Saunalahti. According to Kiinteistömaailm, Kauklahti’s reputation has also improved, and growth of 4.4 per cent is forecast there.

In Vantaa, house prices are also forecast to rise by 4 per cent. Over the past 12 months, the increase was 5.8 percent.

The largest increases are forecast for Leinelä and Kivistö along the Ring Road, Ylästö in central Vantaa, Tammisto and Kartanonkoski, and the Kuninkaanmäki, Itä-Hakkila and Päiväkumpu areas in East Vantaa.

Although The forecast for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area as a whole is better than for the whole country, all of the cities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area are Turku and Tampere.

Growth of 4.7 per cent is forecast for Turku and 4.6 per cent for Tampere. Over the past 12 months, prices rose by 7.1 per cent in Turku and 6 per cent in Tampere.

The price development forecast for the real estate world is based on artificial intelligence-based modeling, and the demand and supply prospects for different types of housing are based on estimates from local brokers.