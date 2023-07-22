Housing market | Finland’s real estate market is in turmoil, and the next stage is forced sales.

Construction companies and real estate funds that manage billions of euros in assets can drift into forced sales in the fall. Major foreign investors are waiting with water on their tongues, while many gamblers falter in the Finnish real estate market.

Apartment presentation In Espoo’s Tapiola in July 2023.

Light floods in from the windows on the balcony and the parquet shines with its cleanliness. Only a dent in the skirting board indicates that there have been previous residents here.

Whether it’s the beautiful summer day or the asking price of almost 8,000 euros per square meter, not a single buyer candidate comes to the presentation. The broker doesn’t seem surprised. The summer has been quiet. The broker does not want to be named because his employer forbids statements to the media.