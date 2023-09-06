Housing market | Experts: The slump in housing construction may last until 2025

Experts do not underestimate the plight of housing production, but its problems will hardly cause a domino effect on the entire Finnish economy.

in Finland housing construction, which has been running rapidly in recent years, has gone downhill. Three experts estimate that the low flight will last a long time or even longer.

“Even next year will be pretty bad in terms of new construction. At this stage, it seems that in 2025 we would already be in a better situation”, assesses the economic policy coordinator of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Lauri Kajanoja.

Have too many homes been built in Finland? It is not, says the CEO of the Institute of Economic Research (Etla). Aki Kangasharju.

“The new apartments have been built mainly in the southern parts of the country, where people move. Instead, there has been a bubble in the investor business. A lot of apartments have been built for investment use, with high leverage. That bubble has now burst,” says Kangasharju.

CEO of Pellervo Taloustukkima (PTT). Markus Lahtinen opens up why the recovery of the industry takes a painfully long time.

“Now in Finland we are in a situation where already completed self-financed apartments are left empty. Construction companies don’t want to build new apartments when the old ones are unsold.”

When news has also been received about the problems of small house producers, both those who need housing and investors are postponing their plans to buy an apartment. Many people want to wait and see how interest rates and inflation develop from now on.

Apartments new production accounts for a quarter of all construction in Finland.

“In other construction, such as repair construction and civil engineering, the situation is significantly better,” Kajanoja compares.

Also according to Lahtinen, in order to get the overall picture, you have to remember that the renovation side, i.e. repair construction, is still running.

“There, the situation is completely different.”

The trio of experts does not underestimate the plight of housing production, but its problems will hardly cause a domino effect on the entire Finnish economy.

“The employment situation in Finland is still quite good. Although the drop in housing construction also affects the entire national economy, the assessment is that it will not cause more instability in Finland’s economic development. For example, employment as a whole would not be deteriorating strongly,” says VM CEO Kajanoja.

“So I wouldn’t start talking about any domino effect now,” he adds.

PTT Lahtinen has a position on what the state could do to help the construction industry. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, he would not support its most paralyzed sector.

“If in the coming weeks something about government support for the industry is outlined in the budget crisis, it will be difficult to find support measures that will have an impact on new production quickly enough. They would be terribly late. I would invest more in renovation construction with government grants.”

Kajanoja comments cautiously on the possible role of the state. The government program outlines that revisions will be made in state-subsidized housing production.

“As a result of them, the state’s direct support for new production will at least not increase, but rather decrease. But we’re going through this in the task force, which is scheduled to complete its work by the time of the budget crunch, in less than two weeks. For example, we can look at whether it is possible to influence other construction and thus balance the overall development of the industry.”