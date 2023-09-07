Housing market | Danske darkens its forecast: Prices will fall more than expected and rise slowly

Danske Bank’s chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki says that “the number of forced sales does not seem to increase significantly”.

Finland thirdly, the largest mortgage lender, Danske Bank, darkens its forecast for housing price developments.

According to Danske, housing prices in Finland will fall by 6 percent this year, while according to the previous forecast, prices would have fallen by 5.5 percent.

“Mortgage debtors are still mostly able to manage their mortgages, however, and the number of forced sales does not seem to increase significantly. Therefore, major changes in the price level seem unlikely. The pick-up in economic growth, the predicted drop in interest rates and the release of pent-up demand will revive the market quite quickly next year,” says Danske Bank’s chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki in the bulletin.

Bank also predicts a slower bounce in next year’s prices than previously estimated. According to the forecast announced on Thursday, prices will rise by 2.5 percent next year. Earlier, the bank estimated that prices would rise by 4 percent.

Danske lowers its forecast due to the rise in interest rates, the oversupply of new apartments and low consumer purchase intentions.

The Euribor used as the reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages has risen rapidly since the beginning of 2022. At that time, interest rates were very negative, on Wednesday, for example, the one-year euribor was already at 4.05 percent. The rise has been fast, as, for example, at the beginning of last September, the euribor for the year was around 1.85 percent. Danske points out in his forecast that the rise in interest rates will hit many mortgage debtors and companies during the rest of the year.

However, according to the bank’s forecast, interest rates will slowly decrease. The ECB is predicted to lower the key interest rate next summer, according to Danske, for example, the one-year Euribor may be around 3 percentage points lower than the current one at the end of next year.

“A decrease in interest rates would ease the situation of debtors and support the housing market. We estimate that there is already pent-up demand in the market,” says Kuoppamäki in the press release.

Danish predicts that the number of unsold new apartments will increase, but the increase will be temporary. However, unsold new production lowers prices and reduces incentives for additional construction. The release of pent-up demand will turn new production into a moderate rise in the second half of next year.

“In new production, next year has been lost in some places. Since the completion of residential properties takes time, there may be a shortage of new apartments in the next few years due to the slowdown in housing construction,” says Kuoppamäki in the announcement.

According to statistics from the Bank of Finland, Danske Bank had granted Finns 10.3 billion euros in home loans by the end of last year. It corresponds to a 9 percent market share.

About 30 percent of Finnish households have a mortgage.