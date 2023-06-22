Housing market | Danske Bank predicts that house prices will rise by four percent next year

Danske Bank predicts that housing prices will fall by 5.5 percent this year, but it predicts a clear rise for next year.

Danish The Bank predicts that housing prices will fall by 5.5 percent this year. According to the bank, most of the drop in prices would have already been seen. According to that, summer seems quiet.

The prices of old apartments fell by six percent in April compared to the same time last year.

Bank predicts that house prices will rise by four percent next year.

Chief Economist of Danske Bank Pasi Kuoppamäki estimates that the rise in interest rates still has a negative effect on housing sales.

“The rise in interest rates continues to weigh on the market, and consumers’ home buying intentions are exceptionally low. Therefore, we expect the prices of used apartments to continue to fall slightly. A good employment situation supports the stability of the housing market,” says Kuoppamäki in the bank’s announcement.

He does not believe that the number of forced sales will increase significantly, and he considers large changes in prices unlikely.

Kuoppamäki points out that this year the interest rate review day means an increase in the interest burden for many.

“At the same time, the right to tax deduction for mortgages has been completely removed, so the rise in interest rates will bite with full force this summer.”