Housing market | Canada prevents foreigners from buying homes in the country

in Canada a new law came into effect on Sunday, which prevents foreigners from buying apartments in the country, reports news agency AFP.

CNN’s according to the two-year temporary law, the goal is to balance the country’s housing market, as housing prices rose and their demand grew strongly after the corona pandemic began.

The law that has now entered into force prevents the purchase of apartments mainly from foreign investors, as it defines several exceptions that enable the purchase of an apartment for some foreigners as well.

Among other things, immigrants and those who live permanently in Canada will also be able to buy an apartment or house in the country in the future. In Ottawa, for example, buying vacation homes is still possible for foreigners as well.

Two the year-long restriction on the purchase of foreign apartments was one prime minister Justin Trudeau election promises in 2021.

The law was originally intended to address the price increase in the Canadian housing market, as a couple of years ago a large number of Canadians were unable to buy a home for themselves. At the same time, there was a large number of vacant apartments in the country that were owned by investors or out of reach of ordinary people.

CNN points out that housing prices have, however, fallen sharply even before the law came into force.

According to AFP, experts have criticized the new law and assessed that it does not necessarily have the desired effect on housing prices and availability. According to experts, Canada should instead invest in ensuring that the pace of new housing construction meets demand.

In Canada, less than five percent of apartments are owned by foreigners.