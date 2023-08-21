EFewer and fewer new homes are being built. Because the achievable rents are too low to cover the production costs, which have been rising for years. Strictly speaking, this has been the case for a long time. It was just not noticed for a long time because the low interest rates had veiled the misery. At the same time, demand is increasing in popular cities and their environs. The causes are immigration from abroad, the return of families to the cities and the ongoing rural exodus of young people – the latter has meanwhile weakened somewhat. As a result, apartments are becoming even scarcer in many places and rents continue to rise sharply.

That sounds like a good time to buy a home. In fact, there is currently a lot to be said for it, and more so than last year. As always, a distinction must be made between investors and owner-occupiers. The following applies to both: The profit lies in the purchase price. Not only has it fallen since last year, but above all it has been negotiable again for a long time.