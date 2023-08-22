Housing market | Apartments are now sold with discounts “circumventing the spirit of the law” – The benefit can reach almost 50,000 euros

At the beginning of July, a law came into force that prohibits long repayment holidays in corporate loans of new housing associations. In the opinion of Samu Kurri, head of the department of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, the consideration clause for apartment sales circumvents the spirit of the new law and can blur the picture of the real costs of the apartment.

The new ones a discount of one or two years’ worth seems to have become the new normal for apartment sales during the spring and summer.

The content of the discount varies, but in some YIT sites, for example, the construction company is responsible for the maintenance, capital and plot consideration.

In addition to interest, the capital consideration may include repayments of the capital of the company loan.

It’s about big sums. For example, in an 88-square-meter apartment for sale in Espoo, the first two years’ consideration costs mean a profit of more than 45,000 euros for the apartment buyer. Compared to the debt-free purchase price of the apartment, the discount is almost nine percent.

In another in YIT pays even part of the capital of the company loan. The payment of the consideration for a two-bedroom apartment in Tampere that costs 251,000 euros means a discount of more than 28,000 euros, or more than ten percent of the purchase price.

The customer therefore starts paying the costs of the apartment only two years after making the transaction. Skanska also pays the consideration costs of apartment buyers, but for one year.

At Bonava, the amount corresponding to the year’s consideration costs is deducted directly from the purchase price, and the resident pays the consideration normally from the beginning. SRV, on the other hand, only pays the maintenance fees for the apartments, but not the capital or plot fees.

Cashback discounts do not necessarily apply to all items on sale.

Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) Head of Department Samu Kurri finds long unpaid periods at the beginning of housing problematic. They may further obscure the buyer’s perception of the real costs of housing.

“If you want to lower the price of the apartments, it would be better to give it as a clear discount on the purchase price,” says Kurri.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has been criticizing long grace periods for corporate loans for new housing for years. In Fiva’s opinion, the long grace periods of company loans attract consumers to buy too expensive apartments, for which they may not be able to afford the actual loan repayments. When the company loan repayment holiday has ended, the monthly housing costs may have doubled.

At the beginning of July, a law came into force, according to which long repayment holidays are prohibited at the beginning of the company loan. The law came late in the sense that over the course of the summer, cases have come to light where the end of the repayment holiday has driven those who bought an apartment into financial distress in recent years. The problem has worsened due to the rise in interest rates.

A situation in which the construction company also pays the interest on the company loan and other consideration costs exacerbates the situation and cost bias even more.

Interest rates have risen rapidly since the beginning of 2022. For example, the most popular reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, was around 4.08 percent on Monday.

Fiva According to Kurri, construction companies do not circumvent the new law with consideration discounts, because it only applies to new start-up projects.

“But the spirit of the law is being circumvented here. Short-term holidays were interfered with because they gave a misleading picture of the real costs of living. If all consideration is paid for two years, the same danger exists,” says Kurri.

Director of YIT’s housing sector Antti Inkilä does not believe that the price discounts would cloud the buyers’ image of housing costs.

“When it’s a campaign-type discount, I don’t think this is a problem. In this difficult economic time, we wanted to ease our customers’ worries about the near future,” says Inkilä.

Kurri thinks that the reason for the discounts hidden in the consideration may be that, from the point of view of construction companies, they do not want to write down the values ​​of unsold apartments in the companies’ balance sheets. If the sale price of apartments were simply reduced, it could affect the valuation of the entire housing stock.

For example, YIT had 730 ready unsold apartments in April–June. At the end of March, there were 747 similar apartments.

Many construction companies are heavily in debt, and they could not really afford to reduce the value of the growing inventory of unsold apartments.

Countermeasure ends for many companies at the end of August, at least for now.

“It will be interesting to see what happens after that, when the apartments still haven’t been sold. Will we give even longer price discounts or lower the prices of apartments? There are fewer buyers who can afford the prices of new apartments since interest rates have risen,” says Kurri.

YIT’s Inkilä assures that the campaign really ends at the end of August and that the price sale is not becoming a permanent means of sale, even though there are still many unsold finished apartments in stock.

“The number of new apartment starts this year has been non-existent. As a result, the sales inventory has been reduced. But of course we will continue to carry out various sales and marketing measures,” he says.