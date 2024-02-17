Housing market | Apartment prices are at their lowest point, say many brokers – Now they tell you when the rise will start and what should be concluded from it

HS called ten experienced real estate agents around the country. Based on the interviews, we compiled the things that the seller and buyer of an apartment should know in the housing market at the moment.

Qreal estate agent Jaakko Simola is tired of the fact that too bright, “wrong and false images” are created about the situation in the housing market.

“The outlook is now positive, if compared to what it was 12 months ago. It couldn't have gone any worse. Last January-June was the cut-off period for housing sales”, uploads the broker of Roof LKV in Tampere.