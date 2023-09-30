Housing market | Apartment deals are now chained together, and that’s why one deal can solve many others – This is how the jam of four homes started to unravel

Juha Anttonen found himself in the middle of a chain of four apartment deals. The prolonged sales situation was stressful, he admits.

Chaining of housing transactions is now more common than in a long time, and there are clear reasons for that. Juha Anttonen from Kuopio got stuck in a chain of four apartments and began to wonder if he should just give up on changing apartments.

What does it belong to the housing trade? That’s what we were wondering about recently from more than ten experienced brokers.

The round of calls revealed that sales are currently being slowed down especially by the concatenation of apartment sales.

The chain is created when people don’t dare to buy a new home until the old one is sold. That’s why there are plenty of conditional purchase offers that only materialize when your own apartment has been sold. Susanna Arnall described to HS.