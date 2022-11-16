Housing market | A model is being introduced in Finland that would make it easier to buy an apartment – “Only 10 percent self-financing for the buyer”

Pohjola Rakennu’s CEO Juha Metsälä proposes a new financing model that could improve the opportunities for low- and middle-income people to buy a new apartment.

in Finland a new state-supported model for acquiring owner-occupied housing should be introduced, says the founder and CEO of the construction company Pohjola Rakenkus Juha Metsälä.

According to Metsälä, the dismantling of the old owner-occupied arava system has led to the end of production and supply of affordable owner-occupied housing.

According to him, this has narrowed the opportunities for low- and middle-income people to buy a new apartment, especially in growth centers where apartment prices have risen.

As a solution to the problem, the Housing Finance and Development Center Ara and Metsälä have developed a new financing model that construction companies could use to produce affordable owner-occupied apartments.

North The building’s turnover last year was approximately EUR 360 million. For example, the Finnish construction giant YIT had a turnover of around 2.9 billion last year.

Forest and in the model developed by Ara, the new housing stock company would obtain two-part financing for the planned building from the financial market, both halves of which would cover 35–45 percent of the building’s costs.

The first part of the financing would be a 20–25-year loan term taken out on market terms with an equal repayment loan, which would be paid off first. The second part of the financing would be an installment loan guaranteed by the state with a loan period of 25–35 years.

The residents of the buildings would cover the rest of the building’s costs with their own funds and pay off the housing company’s loans during their stay as capital compensation.

“At best, the buyer would only have a 10 percent self-financing share with which he would be able to buy such an owner-occupied apartment,” says Metsälä.

In so-called ordinary mortgages, the Financial Supervisory Authority has decided that the buyer of an apartment can get a loan for a maximum of 85 percent of the price of the apartment. The loan ceiling applies to all buyers other than first-time home buyers.

Forest in the proposed model, one person could only own one apartment in the proposed model, so the apartment could not be used as an investment. On the other hand, no age limit or first home requirement has been planned for the model.

A prerequisite for the purchase of an apartment would be Ara’s resident selection criteria, which examine, for example, a person’s income, wealth and need for an apartment.

The total costs of the construction project applying for financing should also be reasonably priced in accordance with Ara’s cost framework.

“Ara knows how to direct the pricing and plans so that a reasonably priced product is created, in the same way as they already do with rental apartments,” says Metsälä.

Forest according to the model, the advantages of the model would be, among other things, easier access to loans for housing cooperatives through a partial state guarantee. Also, the share of loan financing in the building’s costs could be higher than usual.

“Getting a loan has become more difficult for housing corporations this autumn. In this model, loan availability is better for the housing association and the properties are more affordable than fully market-based properties.”

Forest according to Ara’s CEO Hannu Rossilahten the model based on the idea has been prepared for two years, and its introduction would require a political decision.

“Political decision-makers should get excited about the issue so that this can be included in the lists when the next government program is made,” says Metsälä.

He hopes that the model will be implemented already during the next government term. According to Metsälä, the first buildings according to the new financing model could be built in 2024 at the earliest.