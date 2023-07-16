Sunday, July 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | Maria Valkonen bought a house whose agent had to take a shower every time after the screen because of the smell – Before and after pictures reveal the change

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing | Maria Valkonen bought a house whose agent had to take a shower every time after the screen because of the smell – Before and after pictures reveal the change

Maria Valkonen has given the almost one-hectare plot and the house, which was completed in 1932, a new faith. The specialty of the yard is the English-style garden, where you can find almost 500 different plant species. At the time of taking the picture, he fixed a cover that had blown away with the wind in his vegetable garden. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

Maria Valkonen from Helsinki bought an almost hundred-year-old house that had suffered from water damage and neglect. Over the years, he has renovated a building that was in a miserable state from floor to ceiling – sparing no money or time.

Smell The nearly hundred-year-old house in Raasepori’s Tenhola was indescribably awful.

The cats of the previous residents had apparently defecated directly on the hall floor for years.

Soaking wet laundry had been dried inside with a line, causing water damage to the upstairs lobby. The kitchen drain had been blocked for how many years, and the floor was rotten.

See also  Germany At least one dead and several injured in a car collision with a crowd in Berlin, the suspect is a 60-year-old man

#Housing #Maria #Valkonen #bought #house #agent #shower #time #screen #smell #pictures #reveal #change

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Camilo will be presenting Messi in Miami: is Shakira there? meet the artists

Camilo will be presenting Messi in Miami: is Shakira there? meet the artists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result