Housing | Maria Lassila-Merisalo is renovating her family’s home from an old barn: “When someone comes to us for the first time, their eyes widen”

“When someone comes to us for the first time, their eyes widen,” says Lassila-Merisalo. It’s no wonder, because stone walls already a meter thick are an impressive sight.

Maria Lassila-Merisalo was only 25 years old when she and her husband renovated the family farm’s more than a hundred-year-old barn into a home for the rest of their lives.

Ythe century-old barn had never been heated above 15 degrees. At first, the cows had served as a heat source, and after they left, the building was heated with oil. However, 15 degrees is not enough if the barn is turned into a year-round home for a family with children.

