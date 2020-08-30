Housing Mari and Matti Heikkinen got a whim on their holiday in Turku and decided to move to Kakola – There is a former robber cell of bank robber Matti “Volvo” Markkanen in the neighborhood

Mari, Matti and Eevi Heikkinen rejoice at their own entrance directly from the street. It reminds them of former detached life. Mari Heikkinen has a habit of enjoying morning coffee on the steps of her home.

The infamous Kakola Prison has undergone a major transformation into a comfortable residential area. The Heikkinen family decided to move the prison to the unique main building of Granite Castle after receiving a whim on their holiday in Turku.

Showcase on the shelves rests objects that look just like ordinary tools. Really, they are treasures: steel weapons found on the site of the Kakola closed prison, which the prisoners have hidden in cells, electrical cabinets, sewers and winches.

Like these cut scissors. They were able to defend themselves if a fellow prisoner threw himself awkwardly.