Housing | London’s rental market is in crisis: “At first I didn’t even realize how terrible the situation is”

London

of London the rental market is in crisis: rents have skyrocketed, and even people who are able to pay cannot find an apartment.

Tenants are made to compete for apartments. The only ones who are strong are those who can afford to pay more than what is asked and, for example, a year’s rent in advance.

Private landlords, on the other hand, now have cat days. Tenants can be found in an instant, even for a room in poor condition.

Tenant’s a Londoner is also living the nightmare Oliver Ward27, who works in a travel agency as a product manager.

Ward and his partner have been looking for a new apartment for a couple of months now, but without success.

“We now live with my husband’s mother, but it’s not a permanent solution,” she says.

Apartment screens have become familiar to Oliver Ward from London during the summer. Still, someone else has always grabbed the apartment.

Even the income of two educated adults does not seem sufficient for the current rent requests. Ward’s spouse works in social care, and the couple have calculated they can pay £1,400 (about €1,640) a month in rent.

“We can’t afford more. You still have to pay on top of the rent [asunnon mukaan määräytyvät] taxes and electricity and heating.”

The additional expenses increase housing costs by a few hundred pounds a month.

Ward’s according to the competition in the rental market has clearly intensified in a short time.

“The rent request is now only the starting level.”

The apartment will now be given to whoever can afford to pay the most. Many landlords require that they also receive several months’ rent in advance.

Before, it was typical that the lease agreement was first signed for 12 months. Now, landlords and brokers demand contracts of up to five years.

“They want to lock in the contract at the current tough rent level.”

in London living is expensive even in normal times. Many young singles working in the profession live in shared apartments. In the past, however, the supply has been plentiful and the price range wide.

Now the situation has changed. There are only very few apartments available. Showings are few and far between, and the best apartments are sold without public introductions.

A rise in interest rates can be found in the background of limited supply. Fewer than before can afford to buy their own apartment, so people are holding on to their rental apartments. Apartments do not “move”.

“I have friends who have paid the rent increases without hesitation so that they wouldn’t have to compete for a new rental,” says Ward.

Oliver Ward and his spouse thought they would easily find a new apartment after their Asia tour at the beginning of the year, but it turned out differently. There is now a crying shortage of rental apartments.

Loan money the price increase also makes buying investment apartments even more expensive. This also makes the rental market more difficult, as even fewer people can afford to become a landlord.

Rightmove agency by the average rent in London in the second quarter was 2,567 pounds, or about 3,000 euros. According to the company, the increase from a year ago is 13.7 percent.

This is the city of London from the link again, you can search for average private sector rents in different neighborhoods according to the size of the apartment.

Rents have risen sharply in other parts of Britain as well. In Scotland, jumping is at the level of London.

The situation is particularly difficult in university towns, where students cannot find apartments.

British Office for Statistics (ONS) by on the other hand, the rents of private rental apartments rose by 5.3 percent in July compared to a year ago. In London, the corresponding figure is 5.5 percent.

Ward and his spouse are looking for an apartment with one bedroom in addition to the kitchen and living room. Desired area is South West London in Surbiton or near Kingston.

Few people in Britain even know the square footage of their home. Apartments are marketed according to the number of bedrooms.

“It seems that the ones available now are smaller and more expensive than the one-bedroom apartment we had before,” he says.

The loss of the former apartment was, so to speak, their own fault: Ward and his spouse did not renew their old lease because they went on a three-month tour to South Asia at the beginning of the year.

Do you regret it?

“No. The trip was a long-planned dream come true. We will always remember that.”

Apartment for rent at the beginning of the year, British Finns also went down From Minna Hämäläinen.

The reason was that the landlord wanted to sell the apartment.

“At first I didn’t even realize how terrible it was [vuokramarkkinoiden] the situation was. There was a terrible rush to find a new apartment,” says Hämäläinen.

Minna Hämäläinen, who lived in London for a long time, remembers that even six years ago, finding a rental apartment was significantly easier than it is now: “Back then, there was a lot of supply.”

Hämäläinen had managed to rent a spacious apartment in South London’s Brixton for six years. But when a new home should have been found, there was no supply. Screens were not even organized.

“It came as a shock that I had to start looking for an apartment much further.”

Already Hämäläinen, 44, who has lived in London since 2000, works in an advertising agency in the City of London. But no matter how good and regular the income is, the rents have gotten out of hand.

When Hämäläinen offered the asking price for an apartment, the broker didn’t even bother to answer. No one directly said that more should be offered. It should have just been understood.

“I was maybe a little naive at the beginning.”

Eventually a new home was found in Sydenham, South London.

Hämäläinen got it in a Finnish way: He refused to leave the apartment until the offer had gone through.

The good thing is that many of Hämäläinen’s acquaintances live in the area.

Minna Hämäläinen found a new home in Sydenham, South London. The husband lives in Leeds because of his work: “Neither of them can leave their jobs.”

The bad thing is that the apartment is smaller and almost a third more expensive than the old home. The journey to work is even longer.

However, he did not have to pay a large advance. A normal rental deposit was enough.

“I was lucky.”

Britain’s the root cause of the rental housing crisis is that there are simply too few apartments. There is a housing shortage, and new construction is not enough to bring relief.

Ownership has long been a so-called beyond the reach of those doing ordinary work. Now the rent level is also getting out of control.

Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan drive rent regulation to the metropolis.

Khan has proposed freezing rents for two years. However, the British Conservative government is against regulation.

About a third of London’s residents live in private rented accommodation.

The position of tenants will not necessarily improve, even if the Labor Party wins the next parliamentary election. Newspaper information by The current Labor leadership is not in favor of comprehensive rent regulation.