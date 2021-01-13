Housing Lauttasaari, Tapiola and Tikkurila are sought after in the rental market – The report shows what kind and where the apartments were of interest last year

Demand for larger apartments increased over the past year.

Rental housing demand in the metropolitan area grew strongly last spring.

The Oikotie rental agency website had 39 per cent more visits in April – June than in the previous year. The matter is clear from a survey conducted by Oikotie and Finnish landlords.

Landlord economist Sakari Rokkanen according to, the demand for rental housing typically increases as uncertainty in the economy increases. A new phenomenon in the interest rate crisis was that supply also increased.

“As tourism froze on the part of short-term accommodation, apartments moved to the normal rental market. In addition, the rapid jump to distance work and study freed up housing on the market more than usual. As a result, tenants had a lot of choice last year, and some landlords again have difficulty finding a new tenant, ”Rokkanen states in the press release.

Clearance According to the report, the five most sought-after areas in Helsinki in 2020 were Lauttasaari, Töölö, Kallio, Jätkäsaari and Vuosaari.

In Espoo, on the other hand, most rental apartments were sought in Tapiola, Leppävaara, Matinkylä, Niittykumpu and Olari. The most popular in Vantaa were Tikkurila, Kivistö, Myyrmäki, Martinlaakso and Kaivoksela.

Apartments with balconies and courtyards gained popularity in the search for rental housing. During the spring, the popularity of balconies in keywords increased fivefold compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. According to the study, the search popularity of apartments with yards and balconies continued to grow in the autumn as well.

According to Oikotie and the Landlords, the keywords for rental housing searches are “furnished”, “pets allowed”, “sauna” and “dishwasher”.

Shortcut and According to landlords, demand increased more in April – June for larger than smaller dwellings. In the Greater Helsinki area, searches for studios increased by 9 per cent, for duplexes by 14 per cent and for both triangles and squares by 27 per cent.

July – September is normally a very high season, especially for small rental apartments, when students are looking for apartments before the start of the school year. Last year, there were fewer applications for studios and one-bedroom apartments in July – September compared to last year, and at the same time the number of applications for triangles and squares was growing moderately, the study shows.

“Last year, the search for rental housing exceptionally coincided with the second quarter of the year, April – June. The second wave of the corona, which worsened more evenly in the autumn, on the other hand, does not seem to have had the same effect on rental housing searches as the first wave of the spring and the exceptional situation, ”says Anna Leinonen in the bulletin.