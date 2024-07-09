Housing | Lauri Räty wanted to live carefree and bought an apartment in a renovated house – Soon the nightmare began

Residence|Several problems have appeared in the pipes of the 21st century. Houses that have been renovated with pipes now have to be renovated again.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Pipe damage plagues new and old houses. New pipes break down prematurely. The poor quality and installation methods of cast iron pipes are one of the reasons for the problems. Vacuuming can fix poor pipes, but it is an expensive solution.

Renew and renovated old residential buildings are plagued by a nasty problem: the pipes break before their time.

This also happened to the Helsinki native To Lauri Rädy. He bought an apartment building in The Hague with the idea that there would be no renovation worries for a long time.

It was the other way around. Carelessness turned into worry.

HS news on Thursday from Isännöintliitto’s recent survey, according to which pipes are now being repaired even in houses built in the 21st century.

In connection with the news, HS asked readers about their experiences with pipe problems. There were a few dozen answers. Räty was one of the defendants.

Answers new pipes that fall apart are a common phenomenon in many housing associations.

In Rädy’s housing association, which was completed in the 1960s, a traditional pipe repair was carried out at the end of the 2010s, but after only a few years of the repair, the harsh truth of the new pipes was revealed.

The nightmare began when the connection of the old ventilation drain and sewer pipe leaked into one apartment.

The leak was repaired, after which the pipes were photographed even more extensively. That’s when the problems with the coated cast iron sewer pipes became clear, Räty says by phone.

“Through this coincidence, we noticed that the coating on the inside of the pipe has started to come off the surface of the pipe.”

HS has seen pictures of damaged pipes, the surface of which is bulging and partially covered by red-brown rust.

At the same time, it became clear that the cutting surfaces of the pipe cutting points had been left unprotected. Similar problems were reported by a few other survey respondents.

Phenomenon is also familiar to the experts of Kiinteistöliitto Uusimaa, which oversees the interests of housing associations.

In its counseling calls, problems related to cast iron pipes have come up clearly more than before, especially in renovated housing associations.

HVAC specialist Janne Laksolan according to, the problems are often caused by the poor quality of the cast iron pipes and the fact that the cutting surface of the pipes has not been painted with epoxy.

In his opinion, modern cast iron should not be used in any sewers of housing associations.

Unpleasant surprises are also caused by copper pipes, which are installed in several locations, for example in Western Uusimaa.

Kiinteistöliitto Uusimaa consulting engineer Jari Hännikäinen in my opinion, building control should take the corrosion problem caused by water seriously and prohibit the use of copper pipes in the building permit conditions.

Corrosive and leaking copper pipes were also mentioned by several respondents in HS’s survey.

“ “The main thing is the feeling of futility.”

in The Hague the expert gave the new pipes a service life of ten years, says Räty.

Finally, something should be done, because pipe damage, among other things, increases the risk of leakage damage and sewer blockages.

“We were dismayed that such a situation could be possible”, Räty recalls.

He has since moved to another housing association in The Hague. The reason for the move was not a plumbing repair that went wrong, but the need for a bigger apartment.

When the unpleasant surprise came to light, the housing association complained about the plumbing repair contractor. The company denied responsibility and washed its hands of the difficulties caused by the pipes to the residents.

Under renovation the general contract terms of the construction industry had been applied as usual, according to which the contractor is responsible for the work for two years.

After the warranty period, according to the terms and conditions, the contractor is only responsible for errors resulting from e.g. gross negligence or work not done.

The building company appealed to essential defects and the general perception that cast iron pipes should last for several decades.

The building society did not receive a response from the contractor. The company considered that the renovation was done according to the instructions.

The instructions regarding the protective treatment of the cut surfaces of the pipes have only been established after the incident, says Räty.

Kiinteistöliitto Uusimaa lawyer Niklas Lindberg has stated in his blog postthat after the warranty period it is generally very difficult to hold the contractor responsible for his mistakes.

Housing company the lawyer he hired recommended that the housing association not go to court to argue, because the financial risk is high.

So the partners decided that they would repair the new pipes in poor condition by sealing them with their own money.

To put it simply, socketing means that a new pipe is installed inside the pipe.

In more complicated terms, in sukking, a sock-like material is pushed into the pipe with compressed air, which hardens inside the pipe into a protective cover, i.e. a new plastic pipe.

The new pipe repair and the investigation of the matter cost the shareholders around 100,000 euros.

“The main thing is the feeling of futility,” says Räty.

He and the other former neighbors aren’t the only ones upset.

“There are dozens and dozens of housing associations that had pipe repairs done in the same way at the turn of the 2010s, and now they are being triggered.”