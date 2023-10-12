Housing | Laura Aunola tried to sell her home for 10 years, then a turning point happened – “A ball the size of a single-family house left my foot”

The prices of detached houses have collapsed in many localities, and at the same time their sales times have been extended. Laura Ainola from Imatra sold her detached house almost ten years ago.

“Miracles happen, because in Imatra, the apartments are not very cheap these days”, states the resident of Imatra Laura Aunola.

Aunola was able to sell her detached house in Imatra’s Meltola last July after almost ten years.

HS told earlier, that the sales prices of detached houses have fallen drastically in many localities. At the same time, sales times have been extended.

“I had a ticking time bomb in my ass for ten years”, describes Aunola.

Aunola put her 137-square-meter detached house up for sale in 2014, when she divorced the father of her children.

Imatra is suffering from the same problem as many other Finnish cities: the population is decreasing and getting older.

Aunola says that when she and her husband bought a detached house in Meltola 18 years ago, Imatra was still “a lively Karelian town to raise children”.

The couple paid 100,000 euros for the house.

Meltola is a quiet and green residential area. The spacious house was perfect for the needs of a family with three children. The store included its own plot of 1,000 square meters. The children had to walk to the local school.

The house, built in 1961, was in its original condition, and it was intended to be renovated over time. However, it remained the plan.

Separated house stayed at Aunola. Since the spouse was an entrepreneur, the house was put in Aunola’s name alone, just in case the home wouldn’t go under if the company ran into financial difficulties.

When the house didn’t sell, Aunola was left alone with loan repayments and a dilapidated house. When the children grew up and moved out of the house, Aunola was left alone in a house far too big for one person.

Aunola calculates that there must have been several dozen spectators over the years. However, many potential buyers were afraid of the renovations that should have been done in the house.

“A few times the stores were close, but they always fell into something.”

Over the years, Aunola could not afford renovations, because just the loan repayments and the maintenance costs of the house took a large part of the warehouse worker’s salary. Aunola was constantly afraid that something would happen in the house that could no longer be put off.

“For example, the oil boiler should have been changed a long time ago, but every autumn I have talked to it that it can handle one more winter.”

Laura Aunola's house was built in 1961. Over the years, the house had undergone very few renovations.

For years along the Asking price fell and fell.

“A few years ago, one selling point was lost when a nice, small neighborhood school was closed. After that, it was 4.5 kilometers to the nearest school.”

At first, the house was for sale with a broker, then with another. Sometimes Aunola tried to sell the house herself, but then gave it to a broker again.

“The last time I made an offer to the broker, he said he wouldn’t sell such a crumb anymore,” says Aunola.

A year ago, Aunola’s son in his twenties moved back home for a while. The boy planned to buy the house from his mother and start renovating it.

“I said don’t be fucking crazy. I was happy when he came to his senses and said he was going to Helsinki.”

In autumn, Laura Aunola always asked her old and rickety oil boiler to survive one more winter.

Last spring Aunola was already getting desperate.

“All my money went into the house, I couldn’t afford any extravagance.”

Then Aunola’s “angel fool friend” suggested that she write a letter to the universe. Aunola thought that such a letter would not take anything if it was not given.

“Then I wrote: Dear universe. This house must be sold before the end of August 2023”, says Aunola with a laugh.

The friend’s instruction was that the letter had to be burned, that the message would go up into the sky as smoke. After that, you had to stop worrying about it and leave it to the Lord.

In July Aunola was contacted through Oikotie by a couple who were interested in buying a house. Aunola’s asking price for the house was 39,000 euros, but the couple negotiated another 3,000 euros off the price.

“I already thought at that point that it doesn’t matter, as long as I get rid of the house.”

The buyers hoped for quick deals, and on August 1, Aunola carried her goods to the rented apartment.

“The universe got the job done ahead of time,” Aunola says with a laugh.

Aunola is now very relieved. Although she only got a third of what she herself once paid for the house, she is now a debt-free woman.

He is also happy that he no longer has to do snow work or trim the hawthorn hedge. Now Aunola also has the option to move out of Imatra if she feels like it.

“A ball the size of a detached house came out of my foot.”