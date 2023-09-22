Housing | Large family apartments are sold in the capital region for less than 150,000 euros – See the cheapest apartments on the map

Almost three hundred family apartments under 150,000 euros were sold in the capital region during the summer. You can get a 100 square meter apartment for up to 100,000 euros.

Four rooms, separate kitchen and glazed balcony. Size 97 square meters, according to the broker, the condition is good. Location in Mikkola, Vantaa.

All this for less than 99,000 euros.

Can this be true? Yes it is. Of course, the ongoing plumbing renovation will increase the financing cost of the apartment.

Helsinki Sanomat collected information on family apartments for sale in the capital region between June and August, for which the asking price was less than 150,000 euros.

Almost three hundred such triangular or larger apartments were found. The pipe repair was in several cases, which partly explained the affordable price.

Another factor is the condition of the apartment: in this price category, you often have to settle for an apartment in a serviceable or satisfactory condition.

From the attached map, you can see by zip code area where the most apartments in this price range have been sold.

Vantaa also had the most affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments. In the summer, there were 240 apartments under one hundred tons available in the capital region.

Real estate agency CEO of the central association (KVKL). Tuomas Viljamaan according to Vantaa’s affordable price level of apartments can be explained at least partly by reputation and images.

“There are probably still more suburbs in Vantaa that have a bad reputation. These suburbs are also largely products of the era of suburban construction, and there may be bigger renovation projects underway,” he reflects.

According to Viljamaa, accessibility can also be one explanatory factor.

“Transport connections from Vantaa to Helsinki are still lagging behind in comparison to Espoo. However, a lot of new things have been achieved in recent years and now the tram is coming, so the view of Vantaa is definitely getting better.”

According to Viljamaa, however, there is no clear explanation for Vantaa’s distinction in the comparison.

An apartment you should always be careful when buying, but you should be especially careful if the apartment is very affordable.

Viljamaan encourages the buyer to get to know both the apartment to be bought and the housing association well.

“It’s worth going through the building company’s papers carefully and gladly asking for an opinion on possible costs, for example related to renovations.”

“For example, the repair history of a housing association can provide indications of how planned things are done in the housing association and how well it is taken care of. If no repairs have been done in the old house for years, then it’s worth asking if they are coming, because they inevitably will,” he urges.

The final price of the apartment is therefore not only made up of the selling price, but also of possible repairs and other costs of the apartment and the building society.

Cornfield estimates that the differences between the so-called “good” and “bad” housing associations will become more prominent and be reflected more in the prices as well.

“A large part of Finland’s housing stock is from the 70s, for example. These are often the ones that are currently in need of remedial action. This will also be visible in the housing market,” he emphasizes.

According to Viljamaa, the role of building societies has so far been overshadowed by other characteristics.

“There are other factors on the basis of which people want to buy an apartment. For example, a good location is found or a person falls in love with the apartment, in which case you may pay more even for an apartment in poor condition.”

Due to the economic situation and the old housing stock, Viljamaa believes that in the future the housing association’s situation will still have a greater weight in housing sales than before.

As a wish is that building societies would make longer maintenance plans.

“Now there are building societies where renovations have been postponed, and the risk is that several renovations will pile up in the same period. Of course, it should be reflected in the price, but it would be better if they were rhythmic and planned well in advance”. Viljamaa is thinking.

Currently, the plan has to be made for five years.

Taking into account that many pay mortgages for more than 20 years, according to Viljamaa, it would be very useful for the buyer to have a good idea of ​​the costs and corrective measures in the near future.

You can use the search engine below to explore the range of affordable apartments in more detail.