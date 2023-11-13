Monday, November 13, 2023
Housing | Juha Kuurne moved alone to a 500 square meter home in a place he knew nothing about – This is a completely "Ikeato" living

November 13, 2023
Housing | Juha Kuurne moved alone to a 500 square meter home in a place he knew nothing about – This is a completely "Ikeato" living

At first, Juha Kuurne didn’t even bother to look where Mouhijärvi was located. Now she works part-time as a purser and also works as a nurse at a nursing home in Mouhijärvi. The man has decorated Selke’s mansion in his own style: “I didn’t bother to buy any Ikea furniture here,” says Kuurne.

50-year-old Juha Kuurne lives alone in a 500 square meter mansion. He presented the renovated interiors to Tyrvään Sanomat. Picture: Mika Lampi

Mika Lampi Tyrvää Sanomat

| Updated

Let’s live 2021. From Helsinki Juha Kuurne is viewing an ad for a mansion for sale.

“I looked at this for a long time. I didn’t even bother to look where Mouhijärvi is.”

Kuurne states how at first exorbitant sums were asked for Selkee’s manor, but the asking price clearly drops. The latest request is 490,000 euros.

