Housing Joonatan Voltti drifted to the brink of burnout and decided to try life without a permanent home – 172 days cost the same as renting

Staying at various Airbnb sites during the experiment gave Joonas Volt new ideas for his own rental business as well as a book project.

One or two a year ago Jonathan Voltilla was the goal: to earn the first million before the 30th birthday.

The birthday came, but instead of a million euros, Voltti found himself close to burnout. He had a pleasant job at a software company he had co-founded, but something squeezed his chest.

Symptoms of burnout forced a change of life in the autumn of 2018. Voltti resigned from day work, rented his owner-occupied apartment in Helsinki and moved with his wife to a rental house in the middle of the forest in Kirkkonummi.

“After resigning, I decided to take time for myself and my recovery, and go deeper into what I want to do next,” Joonatan Voltti, now 33, says.

When the lease expired, the couple wondered what to do next.

“We found that we don’t have children, day jobs or a home that would bind us to a particular time or place, so now could be a good opportunity to take a distance from traditional everyday life and try where everywhere we could stay and in what way,” Voltti says.

Postal were referred to relatives, but no other arrangements or plans were made. When they told their intentions to acquaintances, the first question was: in what miracle do you then live.

First they jumped on a plane and spent a month in Thailand.

“It was no different from a normal holiday trip, but when we came back to Finland, there were familiar environments here, but not a permanent home.”

Many loved ones offered accommodation, but as a rule, the couple tried to avoid staying in the corners of others.

“The exception was the mother-in-law, who ended up with us for a little longer, but it was quite a fun experience for everyone.”

An experiment during which time they stayed at seven different Airbnb sites, including a new tower block as well as a unique loft apartment in the factory building.

Airbnb was already familiar to the couple from the perspective of both the host and the host. They started accommodation five years ago when they were excited about the experiences of their good friend.

They have rented their rental apartment when it is empty, the guest rooms of their home and the apartments of others. They have two investment apartments that they rent both on a long-term basis and, if necessary, through Airbnb. Korona has not had an impact on their operations, as the apartments currently have long-term tenants.

“But if I were now thinking about acquiring a new Airbnb site, I would be looking particularly closely at what kind of area the apartment is in. The Korona has slightly changed the regional demand for short-term rentals. ”

After resigning Voltti went to talk about day jobs on one occasion about Airbnb rental, as a result of which he started coaching and writing a blog about Airbnb rental, living and life in general. He also got the idea to write a book. An Airbnb-themed book will be published in October.

Staying at various Airbnb sites during the experiment provided new ideas and lessons for both my own rental business and a book project.

“One realization was that if you want to handle check-in in person, especially during Korona, you can do so via video call.”

Joonatan Voltti has found that she appreciates a permanent home in a new way.­

Residence and the flats are of interest to both Volti and his wife, and the experiment made it possible to explore different environments without permanent migration. On the rock they stayed several times.

“It was really fun to see the legendary Rock, but I might not live there.”

Also in Turku, where they have lived for more than 25 years, new areas were found, such as an atmospheric wooden house area near the city center.

When the homeland got bored, Voltti and his wife headed abroad. In Mallorca, they lived in a four-star hotel for a month. The accommodation included half board and the solution even turned out to be affordable when there was no need to pay for food.

Once, they also ended up on a whim for a cruise to Tallinn. 20 euros was a cheap price for one night.

Joonatan Voltti stayed in more than 20 different places, from a tent to a four-star hotel.­

Accommodation could change several times a week, and after four months the experiment of homelessness began to become consumable. The couple began to crave something more permanent, but was not yet ready for a permanent address. So they rented a cottage from the Turku archipelago for a couple of months.

“After that, we thought it would be smart to settle down again.”

“ “Just before the experiment, our rental housing cost about 1,100 euros a month, which means it happened to go well with it.”

Voltti kept a record of the budget during the homeless experiment. The 172-day adventure cost an average of 1,095 euros a month, and in some places the amount also included dining. At its cheapest, accommodation was free, for example at a mother-in-law’s or in a tent, and at its most expensive at € 200 a night, in a lavish Airbnb apartment where the couple celebrated Volt’s wife’s 30th birthday.

Last fall, they bought a rental home and thought it would be nice to settle into their fields again.

“Until now in the spring, we ended up making the same solution again,” Voltti laughs.

The rental apartment was canceled and they left for Thailand with the intention of traveling and trying to live in different places again. The experiment lasted nine days because the corona situation forced us to return to Finland. There was no home, so they ended up staying for half a year in the same archipelago cottage where they had spent last summer.

Summer after that, the couple acquired a rental apartment in Turku. With the experiment, Voltti has found himself appreciating the permanent home in a new way. The experience also provided an opportunity to live in a slightly different way to what society is used to.

Many marveled at the lifestyle chosen by Volt and this wife. Voltti would like to encourage everyone to live the kind of life that feels best and, if necessary, try different ways to live and live.

“If you want to live a little different type of life, it’s easier these days.”