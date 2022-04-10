Housing Jenni Tuominen decorates cheap looking luxurious – But when she introduced her home in Some, it was “incorrectly decorated”

Jenni Tuominen is a passionate interior designer. When he shared his turpentine with expensive-looking interior design on a student budget, the fuss was over.

When Jenni Tuominen presented her home decorated with a student budget in a sommelier, she got anger on her neck. Doesn’t a cheap home make or look luxurious? What does an irritated burn say?

Oona Laine HS 2:00 | Updated 7:15

The wall leaning against an oval-shaped mirror, the wooden coffee table has fresh flowers. The bed is made a bit straight, and no mounds of goods are hanging anywhere. Heavy curtains extend from floor to ceiling and make the apartment feel higher than it actually is.