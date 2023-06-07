Housing | Jätkäsaari’s three-story apartment block changed to a villa in Kauniainen – A historic building hides a small community inside

The family of Erik Stenberg and Alexandra Lindahl is the newest arrival at Villa Gahmberga. In addition, the residents of the villa offered a temporary home to Oksana Yarmolenko, who escaped from Ukraine, and her children from the villa’s courtyard building, Villa Chilla.

Located in Kauniainen, Villa Gahmberga has been a boarding school and a wartime radio intelligence center. Now four families continue the villa’s extraordinary story.

Pthe wooden stairs of the passageway are green and have seen life. The steps are for those who have just turned two years old For Astrid Stenberg a little too high, but he is in a hurry to get to the yard.

Astrid Stenberg is a fifth-generation Kuinaist – or Granian, as the locals say. Until last year, he lived with his parents by Erik Stenberg and Alexandra Lindahl with in the triangle of apartment buildings in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki.