Housing Is your salary enough to buy an apartment in Helsinki? HS gathers the experiences of nurses, early childhood educators and firefighters, for example

Does buying an apartment in Helsinki feel difficult? Or have you bought a first home that you couldn’t afford? HS gathers the experiences of its readers.

Helsinki home sales prices are constantly rising. Buying a first home has become more difficult when you have to save even more for a down payment.

For many professional groups that are important for the functioning of society, it has become more difficult to get a home in the capital.

HS is now gathering experiences from nurses, early childhood teachers, rescuers, paramedics and youth counselors: Would you like to live in an owner-occupied apartment in Helsinki, but saving the necessary down payment is difficult? You may have received a loan offer, but the loan amount is not enough for an apartment in the area you want? Answer the questionnaire below using the form below or send an e-mail to [email protected]