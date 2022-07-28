Housing | Is this the nicest housing company in Finland? Residents shave each other’s hair, build a pier and push, for example, a sled to the hospital

Beautiful On the shore of Lake Keitele in central Finland, there is a housing complex whose residents plant garden flowers, shave each other’s hair, eat Christmas porridge as a group and build a pier together. The residents of the apartment complex describe that they have “at least the most comfortable apartment complex in Viitasaari”.

Lived in the house for three years Fairy tale Raatikainen says that he initially fell in love with his home because of its location and newness. The exceptionally warm reception of the neighbors was something that he and his spouse could not even expect.

“The building company had a really nice atmosphere from the beginning. Even the first ones who came to meet us when we moved in came to chat and tell their life stories,” Raatikainen laughs.

Raatikainen felt that the sense of community helped him adapt to his new hometown as well.

“We didn’t have any information about this kind of community when we decided to move. It came as a complete deal maker, and even we were surprised by it. We were really happy that we were able to join the community right away.”

When Mauri Beach was appointed chairman of the board of the housing association seven years ago, he immediately thought that the most important thing is to get the residents involved in the activities.

“If the housing association was run by the board alone, it would be quite dreary. I wanted all residents to be able to make and propose ideas in the neighborhood. That’s also where the idea of ​​teams started,” says Ranta.

In the housing association, the residents are divided into teams. Their areas of responsibility include the garden, security and maintenance.

Satu Raatikainen says that he joined the garden team immediately after moving. He enjoys tinkering, which he didn’t think he could do in an apartment building.

“It’s nice that there is something to do here and constant tinkering together. I haven’t experienced this as a burden at all, on the contrary.”

“ “There is not a single occasion or event where coffee is not served.”

It also says something about the neighborhood that the residents have also formed a catering team, which is responsible for the delicious table for joint meetings.

“There is not a single occasion or event where coffee is not served,” says Raatikainen.

Ranta also says that catering is an important part of the community experience.

“At least coffee is always offered. Anyone who comes here to do anything, we offer something. It’s a small investment from us that a person leaves in a good mood.”

Residents say that in all joint events, they also invest in catering. Pictured are Kristiina and Mauri Ranta and Satu and Mika Raatikainen.

The values ​​of the housing company include safety, kindness, justice, care and development. Housing manager Kristiina Ranta says that they guide the community’s activities and act as a support in decisions and meetings.

Neighbors the kindness and caring you showed was visible in a special way from the beginning of the year. Spouses Mauri and Kristiina Ranta had to on Sunday, January 9 to a serious traffic accident in Konginkanga. Both were injured, Mauri especially seriously.

Mauri Ranta recalls his experiences now with a bit of sensitivity.

“I was in the hospital for a long time after that. I remember saying there that this would be a better place if we always remembered to be kind to each other and help each other. In that situation, I meant nurses, but the same logic applies to neighbors,” he says.

Mauri stayed in the hospital rehabilitating longer than Kristiina. Worry about her spouse weighed on Kristiina’s mind, even though she herself was still recovering. At that point, the neighbor’s older lady wanted to help Kristiina somehow.

“When the car was completely wrecked in the crash and I was still in a bit of a bad shape, the neighbor’s lady pushed me to the hospital on a kick sled to see my husband,” says Kristiina Ranta.

“The whole beach is so attractive that people of all ages enjoy it,” says Kristiina Ranta.

The lake onshore the dream of owning a decent beach and pier was also born. The idea did not remain at the level of daydreaming, but the residents started working on it. The pier was erected that same year, and the residents were involved in the construction work.

Raatikainen says that building a pier seemed like an obvious development target, because there is also a lake next to the house.

“We wanted it to be possible even with worse legs to swim in the lake. Today, too, we chat with our neighbors for long hours, either while swimming or on the jetty.”

Kristiina Ranta says that the beach is an important place for every resident. Later, a boat berth was also built on the beach. Raatikainen and her husband promised their own boat for the common use of the residents.

“It has been used a lot since then. The whole beach is so attractive that all age groups enjoy it,” says Kristiina Ranta.

Easy however, a good sense of togetherness and a carefully organized housing association have not come. Mauri Ranta says that the government has been required vigor and determination.

“We have gone to great lengths to make it so cozy and comfortable here. The atmosphere comes out in the actions.”

Mauri Ranta says that the members of the board actively approach other neighbors so that as many as possible participate in, for example, joint talks. Kristiina Ranta also says that she will get to know the new residents as soon as possible. They believe that a close-knit community also requires activity.

So what is the secret to the happiness of the residents of the Viitasaari neighborhood?

“The point here is that just ordinary everyday life is nice here,” sums up Satu Raatikainen.

“This is no paradise, but we always aim to make sure things are taken care of and we remember to care about others,” concludes Mauri Ranta.