Housing Is this the most coveted point in the Helsinki housing market? The price per square meter of the loft house rose by more than 10,000 euros

The exceptional property was sold quickly. Ruskeasuo has relatively little new housing production and rarely sells apartments.

Helsinki New owner-occupied dwellings have been completed in Ruskeasuo in a special building, namely the former heat distribution center.

The seven apartments renovated in the property have attracted the interest of home buyers. A couple of weeks ago, there was only one Penthouse apartment for sale.

The apartments in the property were almost taken out of hand, says the sales and marketing manager Terhi Grahn From the M2P Building.

“It’s a completely exceptional site as a whole, and it’s really seldom built.”

Ruskeasuo is a residential area of ​​the 1950s, from which apartments are very rarely sold. New production is even rarer in the region.

Housing the design has utilized the basic solutions found to be functional during the construction period, ie the 1950s. They have been updated with modern amenities such as cooling and underfloor heating.

The hexagonal floor tiles of the Bathrooms bring the atmosphere of an era 70 years ago.

The Raisiontie heating center, completed in 1951, is one of the earliest buildings in the area. It represents the small-scale architecture of post-war construction.

The building was designed by an architect Woldemar Baeckmanin office. Baeckman’s handwriting is also, for example, the main building of the Helsinki School of Economics, which he drew together with his business partner. Hugo Harmian with.

Initially, the Raisiontie heating center was to become a coal-fired power plant, but the fuel was changed to oil during the construction phase.

The three-storey A-storey used to have rental housing and the two-storey B-storey used office and storage space after the central heating operation.

Avarrus Architects, which specializes in renovation projects, was responsible for the conversion of the building into apartments.

The attic apartment has a room height of more than four meters and a large end window.

Ruskeasuo Between Mannerheimintie and Central Park, it has become one of the most sought-after residential areas in Helsinki in recent years. This has been reflected in the short selling times of homes and rising prices.

In Raisionte’s Heat, the prices per square meter are even higher than usual: 10,000–11,000 euros, which are paid for value apartments in the city center.

The old side of Ruskeasuo is largely built by the town-planning architect of the city of Helsinki Birger Brunilan according to plans drawn up in 1945, and there is relatively little new housing production.

Before the construction of apartment buildings on Old Ruskeasuo began, it was filled with wooden houses.

At that time, the main occupation of the inhabitants of Ruskeasuo was driver activity and the area was called the driver village. With the motorization of society, driving became a thing of the past, but horses survived.

The horses still remind us of the history of the area: Manege for the 1952 Summer Olympics was built on the edge of Ruskeasuo Central Park. One of the riding halls is used by the Helsinki Riding Police.