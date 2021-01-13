Housing Is this the cheapest rental apartment in Helsinki? Jani Lehtimäki lives under a chandelier in a Neo-Renaissance villa, the windows open to Töölönlahti

On the second floor of the blue villa is a lavish setting with a shared cabin.

When Jani Lehtimäki woke up for the first time in his new home last summer, he heard a voice that is a twinkling ordinary for the house: a bird song.

However, bird singing is not the most special feature of his home.

The most special thing may be that from the window of the living room you can see Finlandia Hall and a swan family nesting in Töölönlahti at the same time. Or the fact that from the house you can take a dip for a morning swim from your own beach, but also walk to the heart of Helsinki.