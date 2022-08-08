Housing | Is this one of the smallest apartments in Helsinki? A mini-studio is being sold in Punavuori at a high price

This mini-studio located in Punavuori is one of the smallest apartments in Helsinki.

“There probably aren’t many apartments of the same size. I haven’t come across smaller ones myself, but I’ve heard of them,” says the real estate agent Ville Vartiainen.

At least in 2020, an even smaller seven-square-meter apartment has been sold in Helsinki studio apartment.

Apartment however, the small size is not reflected in the price. According to the sales notice published on Oikotie, the apartment on Pursimiehenkatu is being asked for 159,000 euros, or about 14,500 euros per square meter.

Compared to average square meter prices in Helsinki, a studio apartment is very valuable.

According to Statistics Finland, the average price per square meter of old apartment buildings in Helsinki was 6,050 euros in June.

Vartiainen admits that the price per square meter is high. However, according to him, the studio is quite small by Punavuori’s standard.

“Recently, no studio apartments in Punavuori have been sold for less than 180,000 euros. They are closer to 200,000 euros.”

In return for just under 160,000 euros, the buyer gets an apartment in satisfactory condition with a courtyard view.

According to the announcement, the equipment includes a tiny kitchenette, a place to sleep in the loft and “a ventilation balcony right next to the crab door.”

Who buys such an apartment?

“I see that there are a couple of options here: someone who needs a base in the center of Helsinki, an investor or why not a first-time home buyer,” says Vartiainen.

According to him, the apartment has already attracted interest and an inquiry has been received.

Scarce despite its square footage, the mini-unit has its own bathroom. In small apartments in the center of Helsinki, this is not a given, says Vartiainen.

“Usually they are small booths with a shower added to the bathroom.”

Other special apartments have recently been sold in Helsinki. For example, in July, HS told about an apartment in Ullanlinna, where most of the facilities are underground in the basement.

In Munkkiniemi, a 19th-century Gothic tower was once again looking for a resident.