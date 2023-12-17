Sunday, December 17, 2023
Housing | Is it worth buying an apartment now? HS's housing direct answers the most important questions about housing

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS's housing direct answers the most important questions about housing

On Monday, HS's big housing program will tackle the housing market's hottest questions. Welcome to follow the discussion from 11 o'clock.

What What's next for interest rates? Is it more reasonable to buy or rent your own apartment now? And as a result of the crises of the 2020s, owning housing has become impossible for young people in the capital region?

These questions, among other things, will be discussed in HS's large housing program on Monday from 11 o'clock.

In the program, expert guests and journalists answer readers' questions about the housing market. You can still send questions to expert journalists at [email protected]. You can also ask questions using the form found in this article.

Reporter in studio discussion Tuomas Peltomäki solves the pain points of the housing market with expert guests. The OP group's director responsible for personal customer financing will be included Fairy tale NurmiChief Economist of Suomen Yrittäjai Juhana Brotheruschairman of Vuokraturva's board of directors Timo Metsola and a real estate agent Mira Kasslin.

Readers' questions are answered by HS editors Anni Lassila, Oona Laine, Päivi Ala-Risku and Sami Takala.

Welcome to follow the discussion on Monday 18.12. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at HS.fi.

