Housing | Iris Kosunen lives in a house she was afraid of when she was young

Iris Kosunen founded a clothing store in a remote location in Lohja. At first there were enough doubters.

Iris Kosunen moved from a two-room apartment to an old general store, where many surprises have been found – even a secret room. When Kosunen was a teenager, he was afraid of the house, now he even has his own business there.

Byi, what a place, the woman exclaimed, turned on her heel and drove away. This incident from a few years ago still amuses the entrepreneur Iris from Kosu.

“Not everyone just understands this place. After all, this is very strange.”

Iris Kosunen, 59, from Lohja, lives with her husband Keijo Räsänen56, in an old general store, which was built in 1892. In the former back room of the store, Kosuse has a clothing store called Josefiina atta.