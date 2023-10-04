Housing investment | The majority of landlords have not reacted to the rise in interest rates at all

The rise in interest rates is still seen as a big risk in housing investment, but the vast majority of landlords have not reacted to the rise in interest rates at all.

Interest rates the increase has not significantly harmed Finnish apartment investors, according to the recent barometer of the interest organization Suomen Vuokranantaje.

According to Barometer, almost 60 percent of apartment investors have not had to take any new measures in their rental activities in the past six months, even though interest rates have risen considerably.

For example, only a few landlords have sold their investment apartments, and the intention to buy apartments has even been slightly increasing for a long time. There are also no major difficulties in paying the consideration payments.

In September, more than 2,300 private landlords responded to the Finnish Landlords’ survey. The barometer is repeated twice a year, always in spring and autumn.

In public in the discussion, it was feared that the increased interest costs would bankrupt the apartment investors and there would soon be forced sales. The Barometer’s answers show the other way around for the majority, the economist of Suomen Vuokranantajie Eemeli Karlsson says in the announcement.

“The main reason behind this is moderate debt leverage. In addition to this, even a quarter of the respondents state that the cash flow is still positive. A significant number of private landlords therefore operate with moderate risk, which protects operations in market turbulence.”

Only 2.4 percent of Barometer’s respondents say that they have started selling their investment properties. 4.2 percent have used short-term leave.

However, about a fifth of the respondents said that they had to save on consumption, and based on the answers, the rise in interest rates is still considered one of the most significant risks in housing investment, in addition to the rise in maintenance costs. However, the perceived risks of housing investment have not increased since the spring.

Fewer than one percent of landlords had major difficulties paying compensation payments, and according to the barometer, they have not increased at all. On the other hand, there are more small payment challenges than before.

The barometer According to Purchase intentions have decreased for two years in a row, but according to the Landlord barometer conducted in the spring, purchase intentions have increased by 0.8 percentage points. Accordingly, sales intentions have decreased.

“The interest rate peak is starting to be reached, purchasing power is recovering and forecasting one’s own finances is easier. In addition to this, the prices of old shared apartments have even gone up slightly in certain places,” says Karlsson in the announcement.

On the other hand, according to Karlsson, the increase in purchase intentions may also indicate that the housing market is believed to be at the bottom or at least close to the bottom.

The number of mortgage applications has also increased, although they do not yet materialize into withdrawals in the same way as before.