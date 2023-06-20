Housing investment | Tampere is the number one city for apartment investors for the third year in a row

Espoo fell out of the top ten in the city comparison of housing investment.

Tampere is the best city for apartment investors for the third year in a row, according to the comparison of Finnish Landlords. Turku, on the other hand, is in second place for the third year in a row.

The comparison evaluates the attractiveness of cities from the point of view of an apartment investor using different metrics. The comparison includes 27 cities.

Large university cities are at the top of the comparison, says the analyst of Suomen Vuokranantaje Antti Luukkanen in the bulletin.

“In them, the positive demographic development and short marketing times compensate for the more modest rental yield percentages,” says Luukkanen.

Only When looking at rental income before taxes in studios and two-bedroom apartments, Kajaani takes the top spot. The most rental income before taxes is generated from three-bedroom and larger apartments in Hyvinkää.

According to the research, declining areas often have a good rental income, but the danger can be a decrease in the value of the apartment and empty months in the apartments.

The increase in the value of apartments is the largest in Tampere, Turku and Helsinki.

According to Luukkanen, in long-term housing investment, in addition to just looking at the rental income, it is also worthwhile to evaluate the future prospects of the city and the region, which also explains Tampere’s first place. Last year, Pirkanmaa had the largest emigration gain in 70 years, and Tampere had the largest emigration gain in terms of individual municipalities last year.

Last Compared to last year, Oulu, Rovaniemi and Joensuu have risen to the top ten in the city comparison. Instead, Espoo dropped to 14th place from last year’s ninth place, and Vantaa dropped from last year’s third place to tenth place. Kouvola, suffering from negative population growth, remained last in the comparison.

According to Luukkanen, the decreasing ranking of Vantaa and Espoo is mainly explained by the extension of marketing times. There is currently a lot of rental housing in the cities due to strong construction.

Housing market the situation has been bad since the end of last year. The sudden rise in interest rates in the fall slowed down housing sales.

At the level of the whole of Finland, apartment prices have started to decline, and the deepest decline has been in small apartments in growth centers, according to the Finnish Landlords’ bulletin.

“Apartment prices are also falling in growth centers for the first time since the financial crisis,” says Luukkanen.

The development of the housing market is assumed to recover when the rise in interest rates stabilizes during this year.

Finland The comparison of landlords is based on calculations by Pellervo Taloustutkimus PTT. Suomen Vuokranantajat, in cooperation with PTT, publishes an annual rental income study, which maps the development of rental income and the value of apartments in a total of 27 cities. The research has been conducted since 2013.

The ranking of cities in the study is influenced by rent development, the increase in the value of the apartment, rental income, marketing time, population growth, the number of people living on rent in the city and development prospects.