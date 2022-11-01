Housing | Insurance broker: Huge increases are coming to insurance premiums for building societies

Insurance broker Howden Finland estimates that insurance premiums for building societies will rise by 10–20 percent next year.

Insurance companies will raise building societies’ real estate insurance premiums next year more than in previous years, estimates Howden Finland, an insurance brokerage company specializing in insuring real estate and businesses.

According to Howden’s estimate, the increases in housing companies’ property insurance premiums for next year will be on average between 10% and 20%.

Based on the statistics of Howden Finland’s customer base, the insurance premiums of building societies rose this year on average by about 10 percent from last year. In the years 2018-21, the annual increase was on average 5–10 percent.

Fee increases next year, which are higher than in previous years, will be especially affected by the construction cost index, which is now exceptionally high, the company says.

“Especially the sharp rise in the price of certain building materials has an increasing effect on the costs of repairing property damage, and this is reflected in upward pressure on insurance premiums. On top of the construction cost index, there is often a so-called tariff increase, meaning that the building company often cannot survive with just an increase according to the index,” says Howden’s service director Jani Korhonen in the bulletin.

The strong rise in the construction cost index also affects the real estate taxation of building societies. Rakli ry, which represents property owners and developers, estimated on Monday that the property tax threatens to rise by almost ten percent next year.

Individually in the case of a building society, the increase percentage of the property insurance premium may be significantly higher than the average increase percentage or, in the best case, even slightly lower.

According to Howden, the increases are influenced by, among other things, how the insurance company increases its payments in general, what profitability measures insurance companies take for certain types of building societies, and what the compensation cost of the building society in question is.

According to the insurance broker, the building association’s own damage history is particularly important, because building associations that have suffered a lot of damage may receive multiple price increases compared to the general rule.

The worst situation is in housing associations with aged and leaking pipes, which is a risky target for the real estate insurance company.

In general, according to Howden, the increases of the mutual insurance companies Fennia, Lähi-Tapiola, Pohjantähti and Turva have traditionally been somewhat more moderate than those of other insurance companies.