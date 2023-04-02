Housing | Increases in company fees are now driving Helsinki residents into financial distress – Otso Alasko’s housing costs jumped by more than 600 euros a month

Increases in association fees put residents of housing associations in dire straits in the Helsinki region. The increase in fees now feels particularly bad in many people’s wallets, because interest rates on loans have also risen rapidly.

Building societies the rising costs worry many people living in the capital region.

HS asked readers about the topic. Based on the answers, a grim picture of a new kind of everyday life is drawn, where spending of money has to be monitored more carefully than before. Most of the respondents were from Helsinki.

Respondents say, among other things, that they probably have to compromise on shopping, restaurant visits, hobbies and public transport tickets.

Housing companies are under pressure to raise their fees at the spring general meetings due to inflation and especially the high cost of energy and renovations.

To the same in time, food and everything else become more expensive, and for example interest rates rise. Some building societies also increase parking, sauna and laundry room fees.

According to HS’s survey, the cost of living has led to the fact that some working people have to live from hand to mouth and even rely on the help of their loved ones.

One highly-educated slow-moving apartment owner finds the situation so desirable and distressing that he wishes he had never done apartment sales.

On the other hand, some of the respondents mention that the costs in an owner-occupied apartment are still at a more reasonable level than when living in a rental, even after the increases in compensation.

In the rock Living in a 65 square meter apartment Meri Mikkolan and his spouse’s carefree life ends when the housing company’s fees rise. Mikkola is currently thinking about how everyday life will change.

Their current monthly partnership fee of around 660 euros is rising to around 850 euros, i.e. almost 200 euros per month, in addition to which the building society is collecting two additional financial fees from the shareholders.

The company consideration includes management and financing consideration.

On an annual basis, the consideration costs alone will therefore increase by almost 2,300 euros. The couple now pays around 1,300 euros per month for the repayment of the mortgage, but that also threatens to increase significantly in the future.

“Yes, it is quite a lot of money. It’s hard to know in advance what it will affect, because I’ve never had this situation where a couple of hundred euros extra goes out every month,” says Mikkola.

He thinks that the situation will start to be felt in the summer at the latest, when mortgage interest rates will most likely rise by several hundred euros.

“ “You can’t eat out, order food or take trips so politely anymore.”

Marketing Mikkola, who works in the field, says that for the first time she has realized that she needs to plan her finances more carefully in the future.

“I’m more of a moment-to-moment kind of person and I’ve never really monitored my spending. I’ve trusted that I have enough money, and I’ve always been able to do everything pretty freely,” he says.

“You can no longer be so polite about eating out, ordering food or going on trips. Conveniences have to be pruned.”

According to Mikkola, the salary increase according to the collective agreement brings some comfort.

“Fortunately, it balances this out a bit, but of course it doesn’t compensate for the rising costs.”

Mikkola has not considered moving to a cheaper residential area. He prefers to compromise on his expenses. Moving further away would also increase other costs. For example, by not having a car and cycling a lot, the couple now saves a considerable amount.

“It’s really important for us to have good public connections and to get to places easily.”

In Vallila living in a 50-square-meter two-room apartment Take Alaska says that his monthly company compensation has increased by almost 360 euros. In addition to that, mortgage interest rates have risen by 280 euros per month.

It saddens him that the transition to working life after studies and a short period of unemployment has not really raised the standard of living, even though the salary is better than the average Finns. Alasko works as a service designer and, in addition to his bread work, as a photographer.

“Costs have increased so significantly.”

The situation is made a little easier by the fact that Alasko is used to living frugally, because there hasn’t been too much money available in the past either. In addition to herself, she has two children to feed.

Alasko says that he saved, for example, on clothing purchases. The decrease in vacation trips doesn’t affect him at all, because he doesn’t fly anyway for climate reasons.

“You can go on a Stockholm cruise with children, but you really shouldn’t go to any fine dining dinners. Everything is a little smaller.”

For a mortgage Alasko asked the bank for a small adjustment to ease the tight economic situation, but changing the 12-month Euribor to a shorter reference rate would not have been financially viable: the margins would have increased so much.

Adding to the cost pressure is the building company’s facade renovation, the price estimate of which, according to Alasko, is close to one thousand euros per square meter.

The plans were to finance part of the renovation with additional construction, which would have lightened the financing consideration, but the investor has taken a time extension on the project due to the challenging market situation, Alasko says.

Moving somewhere else is out of the question, because Alaska’s children have friends, school and daycare in the inner city.

“My girlfriend and her family live here as well as the children’s mother, which is super convenient. The company is also wonderful.”