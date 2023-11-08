Housing | Income limits are presented for state-subsidized rental apartments

The change would affect more than 240,000 rental apartments. In the show, the income of a single diner can be a maximum of 3,540 euros.

Ministry of the Environment is asking for opinions on a change in the regulation that would introduce maximum income limits for tenant selection of state-subsidized rental apartments starting from the beginning of 2025.

The income limits would apply to new apartment seekers and those wishing to change their apartment. The maximum income limits would be applied to so-called ordinary rental apartments that have been granted an aravala loan or the government’s long-term interest subsidy.

Apartments intended for special groups, such as students, the elderly and the disabled, would be excluded from the income limit regulation.

In the show the income of a family of one can be no more than 3,540 euros, and for a family of two adults 6,020 euros per month.

If the household includes children under 18, the income limit would be increased by 650 euros for the first child and 600 euros for each subsequent child. The remote parent is also presented with the possibility of raising children.

Even in the future, a person looking for an apartment due to a fire or moisture damage could still be taken in as a resident with exceptional regulations. Similarly, an exception can be made if the availability of an apartment promotes the mobility of the labor force that is critical for the locality, or if the apartment would otherwise remain empty.

State There are more than 300,000 subsidized rental apartments, or so-called Ara rental apartments.

According to the government, 242,000 of these apartments would fall under the maximum income limits.

For example, the rental apartments of Heka, owned by the city of Helsinki, are small rental apartments built with state support.